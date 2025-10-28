Templum to Power Private Markets Platforms for Wedbush's Alpha One Global Family Office

Platform to simplify investing and access of top-tier alternative products for family office, wealth management, and self-directed clients

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha One Asset Management LLC, ("Alpha One") a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wedbush Financial Services LLC, and Templum, the infrastructure powering the future of private markets, announce that Alpha One has selected Templum to power private markets investing for its entire firm. The move supports private markets interest and growth for family office and wealth management channels while establishing a new self-directed channel for Wedbush's Alpha One Global Family Office.

Alpha One has selected Templum as the single provider to establish private market investing for its platforms. Once deployed, Wedbush's Alpha One will offer a single, seamless platform for clients to invest across public and private markets.

"Alpha One is setting a new standard for client experience in the industry, enabling diversified wealth building for generations. We're thrilled that after an extensive search process, they chose Templum," said CEO Chris Pallotta. "Our infrastructure works seamlessly with any existing tech stack or platform to unify the investing experience."

"At Alpha One, we're continually investing in technology that enhances how our clients build and preserve wealth," said EVP, Head of Investment Management, Kevin White of Wedbush's Alpha One. "Templum's infrastructure strengthens our foundation for long-term growth in private markets and allows us to deliver a truly integrated platform that meets the evolving needs of our clients."

Alpha One will use Templum's technology infrastructure and workflows, streamlining end-to-end private market transactions. Additional features include reporting dashboards and a curated alternative product marketplace. Templum will provide full broker-dealer and operational support from pre-trade to settlement, post-trade, and secondary trading. The white label and API deployment makes it easy to quickly onboard clients and add future investment opportunities in real time.

Wedbush's Alpha One is meeting the rising demand for diversification through alternatives with an unmatched investment experience. Templum is changing the game for its ecosystem partners by solving a highly fragmented and cumbersome investment process for private markets and alternatives. Learn more about the partners below.

About Templum

Templum is moving private markets investing forward by unifying the entire ecosystem. As a solution partner, Templum provides full investment lifecycle technologies, workflow solutions, and broker-dealer support configurable via white label, API, or hybrid deployments. The Company's offerings are purpose-built to enable private market strategies for TAMPs, RIAs, institutional brokers, banks, fintechs, online brokers, and asset managers. Templum is modernizing the technology infrastructure and opening access to a broader range of investment opportunities for a growing investor base. Templum's solutions give investors and advisors what they have become accustomed to in the public markets and makes investing in and monitoring alternatives and private markets a seamless experience. The Company's vision is to expand capital markets, making a giant leap forward from the outmoded technology hindering investments today.

All securities offered by Templum Markets LLC, a wholly owned broker-dealer and Alternative Trading System (ATS) subsidiary of Templum, Inc. For more information, please visit https://templuminc.com.

About Alpha One

Alpha One offers access to private markets for family offices, wealth managers, RIAs and other market participants. Alpha One has a scalable, next-generation platform for delivering institutional-quality alternative investment opportunities. Its proprietary framework is partnered with best-in-class managers to deliver curated, high-conviction opportunities to qualified investors with risk diversified solutions in venture, private credit, private equity and special situations.

Alpha One is part of the Wedbush family of financial institutions, including Wedbush Securities, the largest subsidiary of Wedbush Financial Services. Wedbush is widely known for providing clients with a wide range of securities brokerage, clearing, wealth management, and investment banking services. For more information, please visit www.wedbushalphaone.com

SOURCE Templum Inc.