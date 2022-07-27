SOFi Paper Products Unveils the SOFi Cold Cup, the First Biodegradable Cup to Eliminate a Lid

The SOFi Cold Cup is a plastic-free, bio-plastic-free cup that decomposes naturally within 180 days

MIAMI, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOFi Products , the Miami-based creator of durable, compostable paper SOFi , announced today it has released the first 100% biodegradable cup that eliminates the need for a plastic lid.

The SOFi Cold Cup is a foldable, plastic-free, and bioplastic-free cup that will biodegrade naturally within 180 days in landfills, soil, or marine environments.

Eliminate the plastic lid with the SOFi Cold Cup. The SOFi Cold Cup offers all standard sizes.

"There are no cups currently on the market that are 100% biodegradable and eliminate the need for a plastic lid," said SOFi co-founder Brandon Leeds. "Until now, all cups — even those that say 'compostable' — must either be sent to a composting facility or recycled. Both rarely occur and cups end up in landfills where they will take decades to biodegrade. If the SOFi Cold Cup ends up in the ocean or a landfill, it will be gone in under 180 days. This product is made to be unmade."

The SOFi Cold Cup features four flaps that fold together to form a spill-proof lid and accommodate any of SOFi's paper straws. This design eliminates the need for a separate lid, saving businesses money on additional inventory as well as freight costs. By eliminating lids, the Cold Cup also opens up precious storage space inside businesses.

Brothers Brandon and Jordan Leeds founded SOFi after they grew tired of seeing plastic waste in the waterways and on the beaches of Miami. Rather than turning a blind eye, the two decided to do something about it.

SOFi stands for "South of Fifth," which is the area of Miami beach in which the brothers were inspired. In 2019, the brothers set out to create a paper straw that lasts for hours, does not get soggy, and does not taste like paper. The straws were a hit, and are now offered nationwide in Walmart and at a variety of coffee and restaurant chains, including La Colombe, Bluestone Lane, Earl of Sandwich, Alfred Coffee, and more.

"At SOFi Paper Products, we believe protecting the planet should be straightforward, safe, and simple," said SOFi co-founder Jordan Leeds. "All of our products are made with real paper and without buzzwords. They're the type of compostable that doesn't require a special separate facility. And they are the type of biodegradable that you learned about in science class: Just put it in the ground and it goes away in less than 180 days."

About SOFi: Based in Miami, SOFi Paper Products was founded by brothers Brandon and Jordan Leeds. SOFi makes durable, compostable paper straws and cups that help businesses offer an environmentally-sustainable food and beverage experience.

Media Contact

Brandon Leeds

sofiproducts.com

(305) 572-0077

[email protected]

SOURCE SOFi Products