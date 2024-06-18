Soft N Dry Launches New Tree Free Baby Diapers in Argentina

Soft N Dry is dedicated to transforming the global disposable baby diaper market by pioneering its Tree Free disposable baby diapers, featuring the proprietary ecoFlex Core technology. Unlike traditional diaper cores that rely on tree fiber, the ecoFlex Core is derived from advanced synthetic materials. This proprietary, groundbreaking, technology not only ensures exceptional absorbency and moisture-wicking properties but also offers a scalable, cost-effective, and environmentally sustainable alternative.

In Argentina, where environmental consciousness is on the rise, Soft N Dry's commitment to sustainability aims to align with consumer values. As opposed to today's traditional diaper, the company's ecoFlex Core technology reduces reliance on tree fiber, contributing to the conservation of natural forests and biodiversity. This commitment to environmental responsibility is paired with a focus on affordability, ensuring that what is good for the household budget is also good for the environment.

Expanding Reach with eCommerce Sales Partnerships

To maximize its market reach and accessibility, Soft N Dry Argentina will include robust eCommerce sales partnerships within the region. These partnerships will allow Argentine consumers to conveniently purchase Soft N Dry diapers online, ensuring easy access to sustainable and high-performance baby care products. By leveraging eCommerce platforms, Soft N Dry aims to enhance brand awareness and market penetration, making it easier for parents to choose eco-friendly options for their babies.

Innovative and Cost-Effective Solutions for Argentine Families

Soft N Dry's Tree Free diapers, featuring the ecoFlex Core, offer a unique value proposition that addresses both environmental and economic concerns. The Advanced Synthetic materials used in the ecoFlex Core ensure a consistent and scalable supply chain, resulting in lower production costs compared to traditional materials. This cost-efficiency supports competitive pricing strategies, making high-quality, sustainable diapers more affordable for Argentine families.

Commitment to Sustainability from the Top Down

Matthew Keddy, CEO of Soft N Dry, stated, "Look, anyone can access published landfill data online from recognized sources like the World Economic Forum and drop it into AI tools to understand the environmental impact of disposable baby diapers. We are implementing solutions in collaboration with manufacturers, retailers, and consumers to address this. We are surprised that no one has done this before or realized that 10 million trees are harvested each year to produce these everyday products. If robots can drive our cars, we should at least be able to discuss the sustainability implications within our sector by using these new tools to do basic math."

According to the global research firm, Euromonitor:

Over half of consumers in Argentina have established recycling habits and are wary of their impact on the planet, shaping sustainable shopping decisions.

have established recycling habits and are wary of their impact on the planet, shaping sustainable shopping decisions. Almost a third of consumers identify as Zero Wasters.

Natural claims are widely available across industries, mainly in the largest industry for sustainable goods, Beauty and Personal Care, due to the rise of consumers identifying as Climate Activists.

Ricardo Santana, President of Soft N Dry Mexico, emphasized, "Our ecoFlex Core technology for baby diaper manufacturers and white-label baby diapers for traditional and e-Commerce retailers enables us to deliver a unified message to consumers across Argentina and throughout Latin America. Our Tree Free baby diapers are not only softer, and drier, but also preserve our vital natural resources. We are delighted to introduce our Tree Free baby diapers to the Argentine market, which surpass traditional diapers in every performance metric and offer affordability to consumers who prioritize sustainability."

About Soft N Dry Diapers Corp.

Soft N Dry Diapers Corp. (SDC) is a Canadian company specializing in advanced materials within the $60 billion global disposable baby diaper market. Utilizing its proprietary ecoFlex Core technology, SDC delivers superior product performance and sustainability to commercial manufacturing and retail customers across North and Latin America, outperforming traditional tree-pulp based materials. For more information, visit: www.SoftNDryCorp.com, www.SotfNdry.mx, www.SoftNDry.com.ar. For diaper manufacturers, visit www.ecoFlexCore.com.

For media use: Soft N Dry private/white label Tree Free eco-friendly diapers with ecoFlex Core technology for retailers.

SOURCE Soft N Dry Diapers Corp.