Soft N Dry TreeFree Diaper Adds Dr. Tanja Hacker to Board of Advisors

Dr. Hacker is the Founder and CEO of Retail Experts Group (www.retail-experts-group.com), a consultancy specializing in retail strategy, category management, and private label growth. Throughout her career, she held senior positions at renowned retailers, including Vice President at Lidl and Managing Director at Aldi Nord.

In these roles, she was instrumental in scaling private label programs and driving profitability in the highly competitive discount retail sector. Her expertise in consumer insights, operational efficiency, and sustainability will play a key role in guiding Soft N Dry's Retail Consumer Connection Program throughout Europe with private label TreeFree Diaper™ powered by econoLiite Core™.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Hacker to our Board of Advisors," said Matthew Keddy, CEO of Soft N Dry. "Her vast experience in working with market share leading hard discount retailers and her proven track record in private label growth will be a tremendous asset to Soft N Dry in Europe. Dr. Hacker's unique insights will help Soft N Dry align our innovative TreeFree Diaper™ product line, including the newly launched econoLiite Core™ to meet the growing needs of retail partners in Europe."

In addition to her retail expertise, Dr. Hacker is a recognized advocate for sustainable business practices. Her commitment to environmental stewardship aligns seamlessly with Soft N Dry's mission to lead the market with products that are both high-performing and environmentally responsible. Dr. Hacker's guidance will be critical as Soft N Dry continues its expansion in Europe and the UK, ensuring compliance with the European Union Deforestation-Free Regulation (EUDR) while delivering affordable, sustainable solutions to consumers.

Soft N Dry's Strategic Focus on Retail and Sustainability

Dr. Hacker's appointment reinforces Soft N Dry's strategic focus on driving value for its Retail Consumer Connection Program partners. With the discount retail sector experiencing unprecedented growth, the company is poised to capture market share by providing EUDR-compliant, cost-effective diaper solutions for private label brands in coordination with OEM diaper manufacturers at scale.

Retail Consumer Connection Program: Benefits for Hard Discount Retailers

Soft N Dry's Connection Program is designed to help hard discount retailers seamlessly introduce sustainable private label products, like the TreeFree Diaper™ powered by econoLiite Core™, into their assortments. Dr. Hacker's deep understanding of the discount retail landscape will enhance the program's effectiveness. Key benefits for retailers include:

Sustainability Appeal and Consumer Demand : With growing consumer demand for environmentally friendly products, the Connection Program allows discount retailers to offer tree-free disposable baby diapers that align with modern consumer values. This positions retailers as leaders in sustainability while capturing new market share.





: With growing consumer demand for environmentally friendly products, the Connection Program allows discount retailers to offer tree-free disposable baby diapers that align with modern consumer values. This positions retailers as leaders in sustainability while capturing new market share. Increased Margins : econoLiite Core™ provides a lower-cost, high-performance solution, allowing discount retailers to improve their private label margins in a competitive market without sacrificing quality.





: econoLiite Core™ provides a lower-cost, high-performance solution, allowing discount retailers to improve their private label margins in a competitive market without sacrificing quality. Turnkey Private Label Solution : The Connection Program supports discount retailers with either ready-to-stock finished diapers or integration of Soft N Dry's econoLiite Core™ with their existing OEM partners. This flexibility accelerates time-to-market and ensures alignment with existing supply chains.





: The Connection Program supports discount retailers with either ready-to-stock finished diapers or integration of Soft N Dry's econoLiite Core™ with their existing OEM partners. This flexibility accelerates time-to-market and ensures alignment with existing supply chains. EUDR Compliance and Risk Mitigation: As the European Union Deforestation-Free Regulation (EUDR) comes into effect in 2025, the Soft N Dry TreeFree Diaper™ Connection Program ensures full compliance, helping retailers avoid regulatory risks and enhance their sustainability credentials.

"I'm pleased to join Soft N Dry's Board of Advisors at such a transformative time," said Dr. Hacker. "Soft N Dry is redefining sustainability in the disposable baby diaper industry, and I'm eager to leverage my experience to help the company, its OEM and discount retail partners succeed in the rapidly evolving marketplace."

About Soft N Dry Diapers Corp.

Soft N Dry Diapers Corp. ("Soft N Dry" or "SDC") is a Canadian company specializing in tree-free, advanced materials for the $85.2 billion global disposable baby diaper market. Utilizing its proprietary ecoLiite Core™ and econoLiite Core™ technologies, Soft N Dry delivers superior product performance and sustainability to commercial (OEM) diaper manufacturing and retail customers across Europe, the UK, North America, and Latin America. The company is leading the new TreeFree Diaper™ category by outperforming traditional tree-pulp-based materials.

For more information, visit us at www.softndrycorp.com.

Soft N Dry Diapers Corp.™

40 King St W, 42nd Floor Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5H 3Y2

Tel: +1 800 310 4614 for Media or +1 800 265 0643 for Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Soft N Dry Diapers Corp.