Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment Research Report 2023

10 Aug, 2023, 06:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment Market Share, Size, Trends, Analysis, Industry Report By Treatment, By Disease, By Distribution Channel, By End User and Forecast, 2023 - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global soft tissue sarcoma treatment market is poised for significant growth, projected to reach a size of USD 3,704.27 million by 2032.
Treatment for soft tissue sarcoma involves a combination of factors, considering the tumor's characteristics and the patient's overall health. Surgical removal of the tumor and surrounding tissue is commonly the primary treatment approach. In certain cases, radiation therapy may be used to shrink the tumor before surgery or to target any remaining cancer cells post-surgery.
While chemotherapy is not a typical treatment for soft tissue sarcoma, it may be used in specific instances. Complementing medical treatment, patients may benefit from supportive care, including physical and occupational therapy, as well as counseling, to enhance symptom management and overall quality of life.
The Anti-Angiogenesis segment is experiencing a surge in demand due to the rising prevalence of cancer, necessitating more effective treatments. On the other hand, the Metastatic Sarcoma segment is driven by the development of innovative drugs like immunotherapies and targeted therapies, which have proven effectiveness in treating this type of cancer.
North America, in particular, is witnessing an increasing prevalence of soft tissue sarcoma, coupled with advanced treatment availability and a growing focus on research and development of novel therapies, further driving the market's demand in the region.
Competitive Landscape
- Expansion and Acquisition Analysis
- Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions
Company Profiles
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Merck & Co.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- AstraZeneca plc
- Amgen Inc.
- Celgene Corporation
- Johnson & Johnson
- Bayer AG
- AbbVie Inc.
- Sanofi
- Takeda Pharmaceuticals
- Gilead Sciences
Market Dynamics
Drivers and Opportunities
- Rising Involvement of Clinical Trials
- Increase in Cancer Cases
Restraints and Challenges
- Increasing Cost Of Treatments
Market Trends
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- PESTLE Analysis
- Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment Industry Trends
- Value Chain Analysis
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Scope of the Report
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment, Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2032)
- Chemotherapy
- Targeted Therapy
- Anti-angiogenesis drugs
- Radiation Therapy
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment, Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2032)
- Regional
- Local
- Metastatic Sarcoma
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment, Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2032)
- Online Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Other
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment, End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2032)
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Others
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019-2032)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- South Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tvhmhd
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article