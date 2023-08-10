Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment Research Report 2023

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment Market Share, Size, Trends, Analysis, Industry Report By Treatment, By Disease, By Distribution Channel, By End User and Forecast, 2023 - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global soft tissue sarcoma treatment market is poised for significant growth, projected to reach a size of USD 3,704.27 million by 2032.

Treatment for soft tissue sarcoma involves a combination of factors, considering the tumor's characteristics and the patient's overall health. Surgical removal of the tumor and surrounding tissue is commonly the primary treatment approach. In certain cases, radiation therapy may be used to shrink the tumor before surgery or to target any remaining cancer cells post-surgery.

While chemotherapy is not a typical treatment for soft tissue sarcoma, it may be used in specific instances. Complementing medical treatment, patients may benefit from supportive care, including physical and occupational therapy, as well as counseling, to enhance symptom management and overall quality of life.

The Anti-Angiogenesis segment is experiencing a surge in demand due to the rising prevalence of cancer, necessitating more effective treatments. On the other hand, the Metastatic Sarcoma segment is driven by the development of innovative drugs like immunotherapies and targeted therapies, which have proven effectiveness in treating this type of cancer.

North America, in particular, is witnessing an increasing prevalence of soft tissue sarcoma, coupled with advanced treatment availability and a growing focus on research and development of novel therapies, further driving the market's demand in the region.

Competitive Landscape

  • Expansion and Acquisition Analysis
  • Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions

Company Profiles

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb
  • Merck & Co.
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • Novartis AG
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • GlaxoSmithKline plc
  • AstraZeneca plc
  • Amgen Inc.
  • Celgene Corporation
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Bayer AG
  • AbbVie Inc.
  • Sanofi
  • Takeda Pharmaceuticals
  • Gilead Sciences

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

  • Rising Involvement of Clinical Trials
  • Increase in Cancer Cases

Restraints and Challenges

  • Increasing Cost Of Treatments

Market Trends

  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis
  • PESTLE Analysis
  • Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment Industry Trends
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Scope of the Report

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment, Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2032)

  • Chemotherapy
  • Targeted Therapy
  • Anti-angiogenesis drugs
  • Radiation Therapy

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment, Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2032)

  • Regional
  • Local
  • Metastatic Sarcoma

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment, Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2032)

  • Online Pharmacy
  • Retail Pharmacy
  • Other

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment, End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2032)

  • Hospitals
  • Homecare
  • Others

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019-2032)

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Netherlands
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Argentina
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Middle East & Africa
  • UAE
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Israel
  • South Africa

