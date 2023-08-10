Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment Research Report 2023

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment Market Share, Size, Trends, Analysis, Industry Report By Treatment, By Disease, By Distribution Channel, By End User and Forecast, 2023 - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global soft tissue sarcoma treatment market is poised for significant growth, projected to reach a size of USD 3,704.27 million by 2032.

Treatment for soft tissue sarcoma involves a combination of factors, considering the tumor's characteristics and the patient's overall health. Surgical removal of the tumor and surrounding tissue is commonly the primary treatment approach. In certain cases, radiation therapy may be used to shrink the tumor before surgery or to target any remaining cancer cells post-surgery.

While chemotherapy is not a typical treatment for soft tissue sarcoma, it may be used in specific instances. Complementing medical treatment, patients may benefit from supportive care, including physical and occupational therapy, as well as counseling, to enhance symptom management and overall quality of life.

The Anti-Angiogenesis segment is experiencing a surge in demand due to the rising prevalence of cancer, necessitating more effective treatments. On the other hand, the Metastatic Sarcoma segment is driven by the development of innovative drugs like immunotherapies and targeted therapies, which have proven effectiveness in treating this type of cancer.

North America, in particular, is witnessing an increasing prevalence of soft tissue sarcoma, coupled with advanced treatment availability and a growing focus on research and development of novel therapies, further driving the market's demand in the region.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment, Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2032)

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Anti-angiogenesis drugs

Radiation Therapy

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment, Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2032)

Regional

Local

Metastatic Sarcoma

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment, Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2032)

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Other

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment, End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2032)

Hospitals

Homecare

Others

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019-2032)

