Guaranteed Roof Earns A+ BBB Rating as Southeast Expansion Accelerates

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Roof, a leading provider of sustainable and cost-effective roofing solutions, today announced that it has achieved an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). This milestone in consumer confidence coincides with the company's strategic expansion of services across the Southeast, moving beyond Georgia to serve property owners in Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The accreditation reinforces the company's commitment to transparency, reliable service delivery, and customer satisfaction as it introduces its full suite of innovative options to new markets.

Better Business Bureau (BBB) Guaranteed Roof

The expansion is a direct response to the growing regional demand for roofing solutions that offer maximum value while deferring the significant cost of full replacement. Guaranteed Roof specializes in extending the lifespan of existing asphalt and commercial roofs using advanced, cost-saving technologies. By securing the highest possible rating from the BBB, the company provides a recognized benchmark of integrity and business performance to homeowners and commercial property managers in its expanding service area.

Value-Driven, Eco-Conscious Roofing Services

The cornerstone of Guaranteed Roof's offering includes three distinct, value-driven services designed to meet diverse needs:

Roof Maxx Rejuvenation : This bio-based, spray-on treatment restores the flexibility and waterproofing of aging asphalt shingles by replenishing lost oils. This process can add up to five years of life to a roof per application, helping clients save thousands of dollars compared to traditional roof replacement.

This bio-based, spray-on treatment restores the flexibility and waterproofing of aging asphalt shingles by replenishing lost oils. This process can add up to five years of life to a roof per application, helping clients save thousands of dollars compared to traditional roof replacement. Roof Shampoo Cleaning : This specialized, eco-friendly, non-bleach cleaning system safely and effectively removes damaging moss, algae, and stains without the risk of damage often associated with high-pressure power washing. This maintains the structural integrity and aesthetic appeal of the roof.

This specialized, eco-friendly, non-bleach cleaning system safely and effectively removes damaging moss, algae, and stains without the risk of damage often associated with high-pressure power washing. This maintains the structural integrity and aesthetic appeal of the roof. FAR Fluid Applied Roofing: For flat and low-slope commercial roofs, the company utilizes advanced Fluid Applied Roofing (FAR) coatings. These coatings provide a durable, seamless, and cost-efficient restoration layer that significantly extends the roof's lifespan and energy efficiency without requiring a full tear-off.

The combination of these innovative services provides property owners with clear alternatives to the conventional "replace-first" mentality of the roofing industry. As Guaranteed Roof continues its growth, it maintains a focus on providing honest assessments and clear communication throughout the process, ensuring that the A+ standards of service are delivered consistently across the four-state region. The expansion and new accreditation mark a critical step in the company's mission to become the trusted, one-source partner for all roofing maintenance, repair, and replacement needs in the Southeastern United States.

Guaranteed Roof encourages homeowners and business owners to reach out for a quote: https://www.guaranteedroof.com/get-a-free-quote

About Guaranteed Roof

Guaranteed Roof is a premier, full-service roofing contractor dedicated to offering affordable, sustainable, and reliable alternatives to costly roof replacement for residential and commercial clients across the Southeastern United States, including Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company focuses on extending roof life, protecting property value, and minimizing landfill waste. The Guaranteed Roof team is committed to expertise, guaranteed results, and superior customer care.

Contact Information

Name: Matthew Weeks

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: (470) 450-7663

SOURCE Guaranteed Roof