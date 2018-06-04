SoftBank Leverages Ribbon Protect Platform for Business-Critical Network Visibility and Monitoring

WESTFORD, Mass. and LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, today announced that SoftBank, one of Japan's largest tier one carriers, has selected the recently launched Ribbon Protect platform for its advanced ability to provide real-time communications network traffic monitoring and analytics.

Ribbon Protect is a real time communications security solution that empowers communications service providers and enterprises to quickly respond to and mitigate attacks and fraud by performing network-wide data analytics and policy enforcement. The solution also provides network operations with a centralized and single view of the end-to-end network.

"Ribbon Protect is the only platform on the market today that provides us with a complete view of our network, while delivering advanced monitoring and intelligent Key Performance Indicator (KPI) capabilities," said Yasuyuki Haga Director Voice Core Network Dept. from SoftBank. "Armed with this information, we benefit immediately from faster, more accurate information about our real-time communications network while also gaining the ability to offer innovative services such as voice security alerts to our customers."

While real-time communications traffic continues to explode, many currently available network planning tools are inadequate, lacking end-to-end visibility into the network and big data-assisted capabilities, making it harder for Communications Service Providers to maintain Service Level Agreements (SLAs) and Quality of Service for their customers.

"Analysis of Big Data makes a big difference," said Tatsuki Hino, Country Manager for Japan, Ribbon Communications. "It's an honor to expand our relationship with SoftBank and have them come onto our Ribbon Protect platform. Network health and security are vital to SoftBank's business and we're confident the platform will deliver the comprehensive monitoring and analytics that enable faster and more accurate decision-making."

While large network providers face complex network management tasks, Ribbon Protect enables SoftBank to gain fast and accurate incident management while supporting their ongoing evolution towards intelligent, automated troubleshooting.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN) is a company with two decades of market leadership experience in providing secure real-time communications solutions to the top service providers and enterprises around the globe. Built on world-class technology and intellectual property, Ribbon delivers highly reliable, unified and embedded real-time communications capabilities to customers in more than 25 countries and on 6 continents. The company transforms fixed, mobile and enterprise networks from legacy environments to all IP and fully virtualized, secure, cloud-based architectures, enabling highly productive communications for consumers and businesses. Ribbon's market-leading communications security solutions are based on a big data behavioral analytics platform and offer customers enhanced network intelligence and security. The company's Kandy Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) enables rapid service creation and digital transformation by delivering customers a comprehensive set of advanced embedded and unified communications capabilities. To learn more, visit ribboncommunications.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/softbank-leverages-ribbon-protect-platform-for-business-critical-network-visibility-and-monitoring-300658503.html

SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.

