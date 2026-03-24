SOFTBANK ROBOTICS AMERICA ACQUIRES GREEN CLEAN COMMERCIAL TO LAUNCH SMART BUILDING X (SBX) AND ADVANCE AI-DRIVEN FACILITIES SERVICES

Expansion of Orchestrator Role with Physical AI

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftBank Robotics America today announced it has acquired Green Clean Commercial to scale physical AI and accelerate the transformation of commercial facility services through advanced automation, robotics, and predictive intelligence. The intelligent platform, Smart Building X (SBX) will combine traditional labor with technology enabled services to provide elevated, data-driven services to its customers.

"This acquisition marks a defining step in SoftBank Robotics' strategy to transform one of the world's most labor-intensive industries into a technology-powered growth engine. By orchestrating physical and predictive AI with world-class service delivery and an intelligent operating platform, we are fundamentally redefining how buildings are maintained — delivering measurable efficiency gains, stronger performance, and a smarter, more scalable model for our customers," said Brady Watkins, President & GM, SoftBank Robotics America.

SBX operates at the intersection of traditional labor and physical AI, unlocking new levels of productivity, efficiency, and performance. By combining operational visibility with analytics, the SBX intelligent platform continuously optimizes productivity by aligning resources precisely to market needs and reducing redundancy across the system.

Embedding physical AI directly into live service environments allows the models to continuously learn and improve while operations are being delivered. By training the SBX model in market, SBX can compound performance gains from day one. The platform creates a durable competitive advantage, where every deployment strengthens the model while also providing tailored insights that drive real continuous improvement for our partners and the market.

Elliott Stipes, Founder and CEO, Green Clean Commercial, commented, "SBX represents an important strategic leap for the future of the company. The facility services industry is moving toward intelligent buildings, automation, and measurable outcomes. SBX allows us to deliver that future immediately, supported by advanced technology and aligned with a global innovation leader."

Green Clean Commercial will continue as the operational service engine inside the SBX structure. The company will be branded as Green Clean Commercial, powered by SBX, underscoring its shift from a traditional janitorial services provider into an AI-driven performance partner for national multi-site clients.

For more information about SoftBank Robotics America, visit: us.softbankrobotics.com

About SoftBank Robotics America:



SoftBank Robotics America is the North American arm of SoftBank Robotics, driving technology forward by becoming a worldwide leader in robotics solutions. Headquartered in San Francisco, SoftBank Robotics America is a trusted partner and robot integrator that helps clients think beyond the technology, to incorporate the people and processes that solve the most pressing challenges and deliver best run operations. SoftBank Robotics America brings value and relevancy to senior living, hospitality, aviation, class A office space, multi-family, education, facilities management, and commercial cleaning. The goal is to develop a strong partnership and foundation for automation that will realize maximum strategic value on investment in robotics. For more information on SoftBank Robotics America, please visit us.softbankrobotics.com.

To learn more about Smart Building X (SBX), visit https://www.sbxco.com/us/

About SoftBank Robotics:



SoftBank Robotics Group has been at the forefront of robotics technology development since the launch of its humanoid robot "Pepper" in 2014. The group has consistently introduced innovation, including autonomous cleaning robots in 2018, multi-tray delivery robots in 2021, and automated logistics solutions consulting in 2022. Leveraging extensive knowledge and operational data, SoftBank Robotics is playing a pioneering role as a Robot Integrator (RI) by providing effective robotic implementation solutions. With a global presence in 21 locations across 9 countries, SoftBank Robotics' robots are deployed worldwide. The group is committed to advancing towards a society where people and robots coexist through robots' transformation (RX).

About Green Clean Commercial:



Green Clean Commercial was founded in 2008, with the vision for transparency, trust in relationships, and successfully delivering results. Green Clean Commercial has consistently proven that people are at the heart of a great operation and when combined with innovative leading-edge technology, Green Clean Commercial makes it more efficient and effective. These winning principles have enabled Green Clean Commercial to expand nationally, serving public and private sectors including Fortune 500 and 100 clients.

SOURCE SoftBank Robotics America