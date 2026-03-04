SOFTBANK ROBOTICS AMERICA EXPANDS SOLUTION PORTFOLIO AND INTRODUCES NEW AI-ENABLED SERVICE ROBOTS FOR THE COMMERCIAL CLEANING INDUSTRY

SoftBank Robotics America Broadens Physical AI Solutions Portfolio

SAN FRANCISCO, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftBank Robotics America today announced the official launch of a new suite of AI-enabled robots for the commercial cleaning industry. This announcement furthers the future of physical AI solutions for the sector and expands SoftBank Robotics America's solutions portfolio with advanced technologies designed to deliver increased efficiency and enterprise value in highly dynamic environments.

Brady Watkins, President and GM, SoftBank Robotics America said, "SoftBank Robotics America is pleased and excited to expand the applications and products of our portfolio with our trusted partner, Gausium. This move provides complementary technologies that enable more scalable outcomes that can deliver best run operations. At SoftBank Robotics America, we are committed to providing organizations with a clear, confident start or expansion point for their digital autonomous technology journey."

Edward Cheng, CEO, Gausium added, "We are thrilled to work with our trusted partner, SoftBank Robotics America, to expand its portfolio with our AI-powered autonomous cleaning solutions. As the Platinum Service Elite partner of choice, SoftBank Robotics America is our premier partner for complex enterprise solutioning, and their renowned enterprise adoption program ensures customers receive the full value from their robotic investments."

As robots engage in more complex dynamic environments, the technologies must be ready to meet the requirements for the tasks that are being delegated. This includes dynamic navigation, obstacle avoidance, and creating solutions that are highly effective and efficient to meet customer expectations.

"In every environment, enabling customers to realize the full potential of automation is paramount. That's why we continue to conduct rigorous environmental and customer testing to bring the right physical products into our portfolio that enable customers to receive the best value from our automation programs. We are incredibly excited about our latest portfolio entries – Omnie, V40 2.0, and Phantas 1.3 – and we believe they are best in class for their specific customer use cases. With the latest in computer vision and vision language models, our new service robots have superior spatial awareness, including 3D LiDAR, which leads to better localization, smarter navigation, and ultimately higher uptime. This enables delivery of greater customer value especially when deployed in locations such as senior living communities, medium-sized retail spaces, and airports." said Kate Kidd, VP Product, SoftBank Robotics America. "SoftBank Robotics America's rapidly expanding solutions portfolio comprises service robots for commercial vacuuming, scrubbing, mopping, and sweeping as well as other autonomous programs that are tailored to a wide spectrum of highly dynamic environments." Kidd added.

The latest additions to the SoftBank Robotics America portfolio include AI-enabled service robots for:

Scrubbing in large dynamic environments – Omnie

Vacuuming in medium-large indoor environments – V40 2.0

Sweeping and light scrubbing for small-medium indoor environments – Phantas 1.3

The improvements to computer vision and vision-language models enable service robots to deliver enhanced cleaning efficiency, have fewer delays and less requirement for human intervention leading to an enhanced clean and a more efficient operation.

Many market factors are causing a reduction in the workforce pool available for service operations positions. Enterprise organizations dependent on delivering SOP consistency to drive revenue via customer experience and perception find that using autonomous robots for commercial cleaning is essential.

Mark Stoll, Senior Vice President Revenue Operations, SoftBank Robotics America added, "This expansion is about outcomes, not just robots, and strengthens our ability to support diverse environments with the right combination of vacuuming and scrubbing performance, reliability, and data-driven accountability. This further differentiates SoftBank Robotics America as an orchestrator, bringing together best-in-class autonomous technologies, deployment expertise, and lifecycle support into a single, outcome-driven solution."

About SoftBank Robotics America:

SoftBank Robotics America is the North American arm of SoftBank Robotics, driving technology forward by becoming a worldwide leader in robotics solutions. Headquartered in San Francisco, SoftBank Robotics America is a trusted partner and robot integrator that helps clients think beyond the technology, to incorporate the people and processes that solve the most pressing challenges and deliver best run operations. SoftBank Robotics America brings value and relevancy to senior living, hospitality, aviation, class A office space, multi-family, education, facilities management, and commercial cleaning. The goal is to develop a strong partnership and foundation for automation that will realize maximum strategic value on investment in robotics. For more information on SoftBank Robotics America, please visit us.softbankrobotics.com.

About SoftBank Robotics

SoftBank Robotics Group has been at the forefront of robotics technology development since the launch of its humanoid robot Pepper in 2014. The group has consistently introduced innovation, including autonomous cleaning robots in 2018, multi-tray delivery robots in 2021, and automated logistics solutions consulting in 2022. Leveraging extensive knowledge and operational data, SoftBank Robotics is playing a pioneering role as a Robot Integrator (RI) by providing effective robotic implementation solutions. With a global presence in 21 locations across 9 countries, SoftBank Robotics' robots are deployed worldwide. The group is committed to advancing towards a society where people and robots coexist through robots' transformation (RX).

SOURCE SoftBank Robotics America