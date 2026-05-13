SOFTBANK ROBOTICS AMERICA AND DIRECT SUPPLY EXPAND STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR SENIOR LIVING COMMUNITIES

Shared Mission to Power "Best Run Operations" with Physical AI Programs

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftBank Robotics America is extending its strategic partnership with Direct Supply to accelerate the delivery of "best run operations" across senior living communities through the adoption of autonomous floor care programs.

Direct Supply was announced as an official partner in March 2025. Since then, the collaboration has rapidly evolved into a repeatable, enterprise-scale model with nearly 100 communities using over 100 autonomous floor care robots daily. The partnership focuses on the specific requirements of senior living communities, providing cost-effective solutions that enhance resident experiences, increase productivity, and deliver consistent quality outcomes. As labor challenges intensify across highly competitive markets with rising variable costs, and higher standards are required for quality of clean, senior living communities must find ways to innovate and leverage technology where it makes most sense.

"Robotics in senior living can't be about technology for technology's sake. It has to solve real problems for operators, staff, and residents. That's why our partnership with SoftBank Robotics America is so important. Together, we're pairing proven robotics with the support, training, and operational understanding needed to help communities adopt automation in a way that delivers measurable value today and creates a stronger foundation for the future of care," said Justin Smith, Senior Manager of Innovation, Direct Supply.

Direct Supply's deep experience in the senior living space along with SoftBank Robotics America's proven experience with enterprise-grade autonomous solutions and adoption programs make this partnership a natural fit, and one that is built on a foundation of trust and shared values.

Mark Stoll, Senior Vice President of Revenue and Commercial Growth, SoftBank Robotics America, added, "This partnership is about delivering outcomes, not deploying robots. By combining Direct Supply's deep customer relationships with our enterprise-grade deployment, service, and optimization programs, we're helping communities achieve consistent, measurable performance—reallocating labor, improving quality of clean, and creating predictable operations at scale. As the integrator of Physical AI, our role is to ensure these technologies deliver durable business value across entire portfolios."

The business outcomes achieved as a result of the partnership are best exemplified with a recent case study. Sabra Health Care REIT, for example, is already realizing the benefits of an integrated robotic program within their operations. The program has enabled staff to be reallocated from manual labor-intensive floor care activities to higher-impact resident services, which has elevated resident experiences, resulting in new value.

Peter Nyland, EVP of Asset Management, Sabra Health Care REIT, emphasizes that the goal is to focus staff time on the most impactful tasks while using technology to handle routine cleaning, unlocking durable business value across communities as a result.

"We want our staff spending their time doing the most impactful things […], and vacuuming hallways isn't one of them. We can [...] engage technology to do that," said Nyland.

"I am proud of the trusted partnership we have built with Direct Supply and excited to see how the Power of SoftBank Robotics can help a labor-stressed industry achieve high performance standards. This is also a solid foundation for Direct Supply's customers that are on an automation journey which will leverage multiple robotic solutions to transform operations," said Brady Watkins, President and GM, SoftBank Robotics America.

In summary, Corey Denman, President, Direct Supply, said, "Technology is redefining senior living—not incrementally, but exponentially. We're at a pivotal moment where innovation is driving meaningful advances in care, workforce efficiency, and resident experience across communities nationwide. The providers who rethink how they operate, not just optimize the status quo, will be the clear leaders going forward. Our partnership with SoftBank Robotics America is leading that shift, bringing proven solutions that transform how work gets done and set a new standard for the profession."

About SoftBank Robotics America

SoftBank Robotics America is the North American arm of SoftBank Robotics, driving technology forward by becoming a worldwide leader in robotics solutions. Headquartered in San Francisco, SoftBank Robotics America is a trusted partner and robot integrator that helps clients think beyond the technology, to incorporate the people and processes that solve the most pressing challenges and deliver best run operations. SoftBank Robotics America brings value and relevancy to senior living, hospitality, aviation, class A office space, multi-family, education, facilities management, and commercial cleaning. The goal is to develop a strong partnership and foundation for automation that will realize maximum strategic value on investment in robotics. For more information on SoftBank Robotics America, please visit us.softbankrobotics.com.

About SoftBank Robotics

SoftBank Robotics Group has been at the forefront of robotics technology development since the launch of its humanoid robot "Pepper" in 2014. The group has consistently introduced innovation, including autonomous cleaning robots in 2018, multi-tray delivery robots in 2021, and automated logistics solutions consulting in 2022. Leveraging extensive knowledge and operational data, SoftBank Robotics is playing a pioneering role as a Robot Integrator (RI) by providing effective robotic implementation solutions. With a global presence in 21 locations across 9 countries, SoftBank Robotics' robots are deployed worldwide. The group is committed to advancing towards a society where people and robots coexist through robots' transformation (RX).

About Direct Supply, Inc.

Direct Supply is the largest senior living technology & procurement partner, powering 30,000+ buildings with real-time data, AI-powered solutions, and industry expertise. For more than 40 years, Direct Supply has partnered with senior living providers to enhance operations and drive ROI so they can focus on what matters most: caring for America's Seniors. For more information about solutions for senior living communities across the United States, please contact: [email protected] or visit https://www.directsupply.com/contact.

SOURCE SoftBank Robotics America