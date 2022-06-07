SoftBank Robotics America Announces Global Strategic Partnership with Autonomous Solutions, Inc.

The two companies will develop a variety of outdoor automated commercial service solutions, with an initial focus on landscaping and logistics

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftBank Robotics America (SBRA), the North American arm of the global leader in collaborative robotics (cobotics), today announced a strategic development and equity partnership with Autonomous Solutions Inc . (ASI), a leader in industrial ground vehicle automation. The partnership will expedite the development and deployment of a wide range of autonomous commercial service vehicles. As part of the agreement, SBRA has acquired a minority stake in ASI.

With a focus on outdoor automation, the partnership will accelerate the development of practical landscaping care solutions and logistics solutions (i.e. warehouse terminals and shipping ports). As labor shortages continue in the landscaping and logistics industries in the wake of the pandemic, SBRA's expansion into the outdoor automation market is an extension of the indoor automated solutions that the company has successfully commercialized across multiple industries.

With over 21 years of data and customer feedback from deployed solutions, ASI has developed a highly scalable hardware and software platform that is helping partners in markets like Mining and Automotive Testing exceed human performance. Automation and optimization of adjacent vehicle applications is fast, thanks to the ability to retrofit new and existing vehicle fleets and the ability to control them from anywhere in the world.

"We are very excited to work with ASI. With decades of cross industry data and customer interaction and feedback, their technology platform Mobius is uniquely positioned for immediate scalable commercialization," said Brady Watkins, General Manager of SoftBank Robotics America. "This partnership enables SBRA to expand our focus on automation by addressing the same labor concerns for outdoor work that we have answered with our indoor solutions."

"SoftBank Robotics America is leading the way in the scaling of robot commercialization and we are thrilled with the complementary strengths we are now fusing together to solve the crippling labor and efficiency challenges facing industry," said Mel Torrie, CEO of Autonomous Solutions Inc.

About SoftBank Robotics America

SoftBank Robotics America is the North American arm of SoftBank Robotics. SoftBank Robotics is driving technology forward by becoming a worldwide leader in robotics solutions. Rapidly expanding with offices in Tokyo, San Francisco, Boston, London, Paris, Hamburg, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Singapore, Sydney, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.

SoftBank Robotics is constantly exploring and commercializing robotics solutions that help make people's lives easier, safer, more connected, and more extraordinary. SoftBank Robotics' robots are used in more than 70 countries worldwide and we offer innovative applications relevant in the fields of retail, tourism, healthcare, finance, education, facilities management,cleaning , warehouse, and logistics. For more information on SoftBank Robotics America, please visit us.softbankrobotics.com.

About ASI

Autonomous Solutions, Inc. (ASI) provides world-leading companies with industrial multi-vehicle automation solutions that optimize their production systems. Supported robotic applications include mining, agriculture, construction, security, defense, material handling, and autonomous car testing and validation. ASI's Mobius platform enables multi-vehicle coordination of remote control, semi-autonomous, and fully autonomous vehicles to safely cooperate with manned equipment with the help of artificial intelligence and machine learning. To partner visit us at ASIRobots.com or visit our headquarters and 100-acre proving ground in northern Utah.

SOURCE SoftBank Robotics America