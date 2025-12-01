SoftExpert celebrates 30 years and transforms the American market with the launch of SoftExpert Suite 3.0

The launch of version 3.0 consolidates 30 years of leadership in corporate management and drives SoftExpert's expansion beyond the USA

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With a strong presence in over 50 countries, SoftExpert, a multinational headquartered in Orlando specializing in software solutions for compliance, governance, and business management, announces a new wave of growth with the release of SoftExpert Suite 3.0. This new version, integrated with artificial intelligence, is designed to increase user's autonomy and engagement, transforming the product to become the AI for processes and quality.

SoftExpert Suite 3.0

This update results from a comprehensive process of technical innovation and user's experience enhancement, reflecting the company's commitment to leading the digital transformations shaping the future of global corporate management.

SoftExpert has been expanding its ecosystem of clients and strategic partners, supporting organizations of several sizes and sectors in their journeys toward digitalization and operational excellence.

With 12 international subsidiaries, the company's client portfolio includes notable brands such as Midea, Nidec, Collagen Solutions, Arca Continental, MSC, BairesDev, Isuzu, and Covercraft, representing sectors like manufacturing, life sciences, food and beverage, technology, automotive, and many others. In 2025, SoftExpert secured significant international contracts in the automotive, financial, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries, with a strong focus on Europe.

Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), SoftExpert Suite 3.0 combines high performance, scalability, and security with advanced automation and integration features. This technological foundation enables real-time processing and continuous evolution, supporting companies operating in complex and regulated environments.



"SoftExpert Suite 3.0 reflects the maturity of a journey built on innovation, collaboration, and global presence. More than a new version, it represents a new way of thinking about management, more integrated, intelligent, and focused on user experience," says Josiani Silveira, CEO of SoftExpert.



The project involved over 200 professionals in engineering, design, and customer experience. The improvements include enhanced security, integrated reports, intelligent forms, and a more intuitive architecture that offers greater autonomy to users and simplifies system adoption across companies with different levels of digital maturity.



With a solid base of more than 3,000 clients and 3 million users worldwide, SoftExpert intensifies its strategy to establish itself as one of the leading global providers of integrated corporate solutions.



"Our journey is marked by excellence, efficiency, and the continuous drive to innovate. It's the desire to challenge the status quo that enables us to lead corporate digital transformation with consistency and purpose," concludes Ricardo Lepper, founder of SoftExpert.

