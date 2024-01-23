SoftGroup launches its new flagship brand SATT PLATFORM built on Microsoft Azure Technology

SoftGroup

23 Jan, 2024, 02:06 ET

SOFIA, Bulgaria, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftGroup, the best-in-class end-to-end traceability technology provider in the CEE region, today announced the launching of SATT PLATFORM®, the new advanced Track & Trace brand line built on well-established Microsoft Azure technology. Developing the future-ready traceability service SATT PLATFORM®, SoftGroup continues to go straight forward in amplifying innovative Track and Trace products to enable global regulatory compliance and overall pharma supply chain transparency. 

SATT PLATFORM® is a comprehensive SaaS solution that offers end-to-end traceability and compliance to pharmaceutical companies while leveraging state-of-the-art cloud infrastructure design. The solution covers the Track and Trace vertical from Level 2 to Level 5, enabling the seamless integration of pharmaceutical serialization and aggregation into production processes, significantly reducing supply chain complexity, and ensuring full compliance across both mature and emerging track and trace regulatory environments.

The SATT PLATFORM®, Serialization, Aggregation, and Track & Trace (SATT) Platform for pharmaceutical companies, enables the enhancement of:

  • Serialization and aggregation data management through exceptional flexibility and customization capacity
  • Supply chain visibility and transparency with effortless integration of third-party systems
  • Global regulatory compliance with EMVO, DSCSA, Tatmeen, ASL BELGISI, IS MPT, ИС ЭБД, ANVISA & NMPA

Harnessing the Microsoft Azure technology, SATT PLATFORM® applies incentives to the whole Track and Trace process, developing functionalities on the subsequent level. Such as exceptional reliability, performance metrics, scalability on demand, data backup and disaster recovery capabilities, secure identity, access management, and many more mission-critical features for pharmaceutical companies.

Being an endorsed partner of Microsoft, SoftGroup successfully published the SATT PLATFORM® as a transactable solution in Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Hosted on Azure, SATT PLATFORM®`s efficient and cost-effective business model enables pharmaceutical companies (MAHs, manufacturers, CMOs, parallel distributors, 3PLs, and multinational pharmaceutical organizations) to streamline their processes by providing rapid deployment, advanced insights, and automatic updates. The data storage is secured by European Data Centers, supported by 24-7 European Support Center.

More information and requests: [email protected]  

About SoftGroup

SoftGroup is a software company that provides end-to-end traceability technology to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide, covering all levels of the Track & Trace process.

SoftGroup is a Certified Gateway Provider and Trusted partner of the EMVO and BgMVO, as well as a certified partner of GS1. Additionally, the company is an accredited solution provider and integrator of CRPT system, Asl Belgisi, Tatmeen, IS MPT and ИС ЭБД.

SOURCE SoftGroup

