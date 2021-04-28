Softheon Announces Strategic Ally Partnership with the Association for Community Affiliated Health Plans (ACAP)

STONY BROOK, N.Y., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Softheon, a leading cloud-based health insurance exchange and service provider, partnered with ACAP for the sixth consecutive year as a Strategic Ally. ACAP is a national trade association that represents not-for-profit Safety Net Health Plans. Between Medicaid, Medicare, and the Marketplace, ACAP-member plans serve more than 20 million enrollees.

ACAP's mission is to strengthen not-for-profit Safety Net Health Plans in their work to improve the health and well-being of people with low incomes or significant health needs. As a partner, Softheon acts as a resource for these health plans, solving their complex distribution and service challenges. "We are thrilled to be joining ACAP for another year. Our rapidly adapting technology and agile approach keeps us ahead of the curve, serving health plans' unique needs when it comes to member enrollment, administration, and renewal," said Eugene Sayan, Softheon Founder and CEO.

"Softheon has served as a stalwart supporter of ACAP since the day they became a strategic ally," said ACAP CEO Meg Murray. "We're grateful for their support, look forward to our renewed partnership, and hope that our plans continue to benefit in a tangible way from Softheon's considerable expertise."

As part of the member journey, Softheon offers Phase 3 Enhanced Direct Enrollment (EDE), eliminating the need for a double redirect to CMS. Softheon's platform also contains a user-friendly front-end experience, which is complemented by back-end premium billing, payment, and reconciliation automation.

In conjunction with enrollment, health plans reduce overhead costs with Softheon's administrative tools. With built-in financial management, reporting, and member communication systems, health plans efficiently integrate multiple functions into one platform, saving money and technical resources. Between front-end, back-end, and built-in tools, Softheon's seamless end-to-end journey helps reduce member abrasion.

Softheon first spoke about their member journey back in 2016 at ACAP's annual CEO Summit. There, Softheon demonstrated and shared insights into public and private exchange integration, direct enrollment, and premium billing. This year, you can expect to see more partnered content from Softheon and ACAP in a virtual capacity surrounding the resurgence of the ACA Marketplace and changes as a result of the renewed commitment from the Biden Administration. Stay tuned for more information.

To learn more about Softheon's solutions, visit www.softheon.com or email [email protected] .

About ACAP

ACAP represents 78 health plans, which collectively provide health coverage to more than 20 million people. Safety Net Health Plans serve their members through Medicaid, Medicare, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), the Marketplace and other publicly-sponsored health programs. For more information, visit www.communityplans.net.

About Softheon

Founded in 2000, Softheon's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) solutions solve complex challenges for health plans and government health agencies.

Issuers and consumers utilizing Medicaid, Medicare, and the ACA Marketplace benefit from Softheon's innovative technology that reduces administrative overhead and enhances user-experiences.

Softheon is an Agent, Broker, and Merchant of Record that facilitates health insurance enrollment, administration, and renewal. Trusted by CMS and 8 State agencies, Softheon's solutions span multiple industries.

SOURCE Softheon

Related Links

http://www.softheon.com

