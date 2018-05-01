Softheon raises the stakes at HackHLTH in Las Vegas

HackHLTH is the premier hackathon for the healthcare ecosystem, set out to solve the industry's toughest problems. Taking place over 36 hours between May 4-6, the inaugural HackHLTH event will bring together hundreds of developers, designers, and entrepreneurs with the most forward-thinking companies to create applications using APIs and other tools that address local and global health challenges.

"As part of our ongoing mission to disrupt the healthcare ecosystem through innovation, Softheon is delighted to sponsor the first-ever HackHLTH hackathon," stated Eugene Sayan, Softheon's CEO.

Softheon also announced the Softheon Challenge, which gives developers the opportunity to work with Softheon's robust suite of APIs. The winning team will be selected for the best use of its featured Softheon APIs: Wallet API, Enterprise API, as well as exploring new methods of data collection through Machine Learning (ML) and dynamic UI. The winning team of Softheon's challenges will be treated to a VIP trip to New York City and its Stony Brook headquarters.

"Recruiters are struggling to bring in the right talent, and companies are finding it increasingly difficult to retain their top employees," stated Chuck Marcelin, Softheon's Talent Acquisition Manager. "The way hackathons have evolved is exciting. They've become a great opportunity for candidates to observe how innovative and tech-forward a company truly is," Marcelin added.

Softheon will host a 1-hour session during the hackathon to discuss its role in healthcare, titled: Social Determinants of Health & Consumerism. Held at 1:00 PM, the session will focus on the health conditions and demographics of people, including where they were born, grew-up, live, work, and their age. This will integrate with how cloud, big data, and machine learning can analyze such factors to pave the road to affordable, accessible, and plentiful healthcare.

On Sunday, May 6th, Sayan will participate in the judging of the hackathon challenges and the best use of technology, inventiveness, innovation, and real-world application. The award ceremony will take place at 6:00 PM, following two rounds of demonstrations.

About HackHLTH

About Softheon

Softheon's mission is to make healthcare affordable, accessible, and plentiful. Softheon is the only MITA-aligned, single-tenant, HIPAA, PCI, and NIST-compliant cloud-based system. Softheon solutions work to transform the way agencies operate by delivering unparalleled healthcare capabilities including: Asset verification and identity proofing, Individual, State-Based, and SHOP Marketplaces, Special Enrollment Period (SEP) verification, Advance Premium Tax Credit (APTC) validation, Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Validation, Electronic and Paper-based Payment Processing, Carrier Reconciliation Facilitation, and Federally Facilitated Marketplace (FFM) Population Analytics. In 2017, Softheon was trusted by over 60 healthcare payers, serving 33% of lives on ACA.

