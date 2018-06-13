Softheon ranked #12 on HCI100 list

For over 20 years, the editors of Healthcare Informatics, one of the healthcare industry's most respected publications, have released the magazine's annual Healthcare Informatics 100, a compilation of the top health IT companies based on revenues verified by Porter Research and ST Advisors.

"More than just a list, the Healthcare Informatics 100 is an absolute indicator of which companies are solving issues in the U.S. healthcare industry - and doing it at scale," said Rich Tomko, Vice President and Managing Director of Healthcare Informatics. "The more interesting part of this list is understanding exactly what issues they are solving and how," continued Tomko.

Providing its commercial off-the-shelf cloud-based SaaS & BPaaS solution, Softheon supports individual, family, small group, Medicare and Medicaid expansion, real-time enrollment & underwriting with standard and composite rating, integrated premium billing, bill presentment & payment, asset verification, and business intelligence tools for employers, brokers, government entities, and health insurance carriers.

"Once again, we are pleased to receive this distinction from Healthcare Informatics. Being listed once is a great accomplishment, but to be placed for the third consecutive year speaks to our stability and capability as a trusted leader in cloud-based health insurance exchange solutions," stated Eugene Sayan, Softheon Founder & CEO. "Being at the forefront of cloud-based technology in the fast-changing healthcare landscape is no easy feat, and we rely on our partners in health plans, state governments, and brokers to grow and challenge us to be better every day," Sayan added.

Softheon continues to build on its success of providing private and public exchange platforms. Since 2008, Softheon has played a critical role in establishing the nation's first state health benefit exchange, the Massachusetts Connector.

The 2018 Healthcare Informatics 100 appears in the July 2018 issue of Healthcare Informatics magazine. For a complete list of the Healthcare Informatics 100 winners, visit https://www.healthcare-informatics.com/hci100/2018-hci-100-list

About Softheon

Softheon's mission is to make healthcare affordable, accessible, and plentiful. Softheon's cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) solutions for commercial payers, MCOs, federal and state governments have solved complex challenges that are associated with administering health insurance policies for exchanges and other products. Softheon solutions work to transform the way agencies operate by delivering unparalleled healthcare capabilities including but not limited to: Individual and SHOP Marketplaces, Special Enrollment Period (SEP) verification, Advance Premium Tax Credit (APTC) validation, Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Validation, Electronic and Paper-based Payment Processing, Carrier Reconciliation Facilitation, and Federally Facilitated Marketplace (FFM) Population Analytics. For Open Enrollment 2018, Softheon has been trusted by over 60 healthcare payers, serving 37% of lives on ACA.

