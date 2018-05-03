Softheon to present at HLTH: The Future of Healthcare Event

The HLTH conference, taking place May 6-9, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada, will bring together more than 3,000 attendees and 375 speakers representing providers, healthcare payers, employers, pharma, policy makers, associations, academics, investors, and startups.

"Softheon is delighted to have the opportunity to meet with industry stakeholders and discuss solutions to some of the most pervasive problems in healthcare. This inaugural conference will bring together some of the biggest names in the industry, and we look forward to presenting and continuing the discussion on the future of healthcare in America" stated Eugene Sayan.

Softheon's session is scheduled for Sunday, May 6th at 2:20 PM in Track Room 4, and will discuss The Convergence of Health and Non-Health Data alongside Jeff Margolis, Chairman and CEO of Welltok, and Dr. Jeff Rideout, President and CEO of the Integrated Healthcare Association. During the presentation, Sayan will focus on Social Determinants of Health and how analyzing such health conditions and demographic factors using BIG data and Machine Learning (ML) can pave the road to affordable, accessible, and plentiful healthcare.

Softheon will also sponsor the Industry Night Reception on Tuesday, May 8th from 9:00 PM to 12:00 AM at the JEWEL Nightclub Las Vegas within the ARIA Resort & Casino. The concert will feature Grammy Award winner and Hip-Hop legend Wyclef Jean of the Fugees.

About HLTH

HLTH is leading the industry narrative across the healthcare ecosystem. HLTH will cover the latest technologies, innovations, and business strategies that providers, payers, employers, pharma, policy makers, associations, academics, investors, and startups are advancing to improve care, lower cost, and increase satisfaction.

About Softheon

Softheon's mission is to make healthcare affordable, accessible, and plentiful. Softheon is the only MITA-aligned, single-tenant, HIPAA, PCI, and NIST-compliant cloud-based system. Softheon solutions work to transform the way agencies operate by delivering unparalleled healthcare capabilities including: Asset verification and identity proofing, Individual, State-Based, and SHOP Marketplaces, Special Enrollment Period (SEP) verification, Advance Premium Tax Credit (APTC) validation, Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Validation, Electronic and Paper-based Payment Processing, Carrier Reconciliation Facilitation, and Federally Facilitated Marketplace (FFM) Population Analytics. In 2017, Softheon was trusted by over 60 healthcare payers, serving 33% of lives on ACA.

