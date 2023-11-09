Softies Earns Spot on Oprah's Favorite Things for the Seventh Consecutive Year

Solid Marshmallow Reverse-Seam Lounge Set Featured as Brand Expands

NORCROSS, Ga., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Softies is thrilled to announce that its Solid Marshmallow Reverse-Seam Lounge Set has been selected as one of Oprah's Favorite Things for 2023. This marks the seventh consecutive year that Softies has been recognized by Oprah, solidifying its position as a beloved brand for those seeking comfort and style.

Tim Murphy, owner and president of Softies, expressed his excitement, saying, "I can't believe it. This recognition from Oprah is truly unimaginable for us and a testament to our commitment to creating products we always hope Oprah and her audience will love."

This two-piece set features Softies' best-selling marshmallow fabric. The crew neck bracelet sleeve top, with reverse shoulder seam detail, pairs seamlessly with matching long pants. With an elasticized waist, and dyed to match drawstring, it combines style with practicality. It is made to be versatile - from the room to the Zoom, the top and bottom set is something you can wear as effortlessly as jeans.

As Oprah says on OprahDaily.com, "Loungewear is my favorite way to dress—the softer, the better. This marshmallow fabric feels delicious. And I love that the sizing is so inclusive—from small to 2X/3X."

Softies has also expanded its product line to include a men's collection. They've launched three styles offering a small selection of color options using their signature Ultra Dream fabric. "We've created this line with a focus on keeping it simple. Everyone we've sold to has said, 'This is perfect! My husband or my brother will love it," said Murphy.

As Softies celebrates its seventh year of being featured on Oprah's Favorite Things and continues its coast-to-coast sales expansion, the brand remains dedicated to creating styles that feature the softest fabrics in the world.

About Softies:
Softies searches the world for the softest fabrics you'll ever feel to make the coziest styles you'll ever wear. Its high-tech sleepwear, exquisite loungewear, luxury robes and snuggly accessories are chic and stylish with irresistible comfort. Helping people look and feel their best is at the heart of everything. Learn more at softiespjs.com.

Media Contact: Tim Murphy
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.softiespjs.com

SOURCE Softies

