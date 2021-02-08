Softsoap® Launches Oh Joy! Collection Exclusively At Target

The soaps wash away bacteria, are paraben free, are formulated without phthalates, and are free of dye.

"I partnered with Softsoap on a previous project and we had so much fun bringing joy to people with the simple, everyday routine of washing hands that it just made sense to take it one step further and design our own version," shared Joy Cho about the collection. "I love the idea of making everyday routines more exciting and joyful. Since handwashing is more important than ever right now, we may as well add fun, color, and happiness to every sink."

"We are so excited to be partnering with Joy Cho once again on this new collection. I think what makes this collection special is that these were designed by Joy and we now have a collection of soaps that truly embody the joyful element that she brings from a household brand that consumers love and trust," said Emily Fong Mitchell, General Manager of Personal Care North America. "Now more than ever, handwashing has become such an important part of our everyday lives so being able to provide a splash of color to a task that is keeping us safe can certainly make all the difference."

The Softsoap® Oh Joy! Collection will be available exclusively at Target starting in February 2021, MSRP $3.99.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition and reaching more than 200 countries and territories, Colgate teams are developing and selling health and hygiene products and pet nutrition offerings essential to society through brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, meridol, Tom's of Maine, hello, Sorriso, Speed Stick, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sanex, Filorga, eltaMD, PCA Skin, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. Colgate seeks to deliver sustainable, profitable growth and superior shareholder returns and to provide Colgate people with an innovative and inclusive work environment. Colgate does this by developing and selling products globally that make people's lives healthier and more enjoyable and by embracing its sustainability, diversity, equity and inclusion and social responsibility strategies across the organization. For more information about Colgate's global business, its efforts to improve the oral health of children through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com. CL-C

About Oh Joy!

Launched in 2005 as a graphic design studio, Oh Joy! is now a lifestyle brand and design studio that includes various licensed product lines and editorial content with a focus on design, fashion, food, and joyful moments from everyday life. Oh Joy! creates a wide range of licensed products including home décor, kids, pet, and furniture collections with brands such as Target, Band-Aid, Keds, Petco, and more. Founder and Creative Director, Joy Cho, has authored six books and consulted for hundreds of creative businesses around the world. She has been a keynote speaker at places including Alt Summit, Hallmark, HGTV, Pinterest HQ, and Target HQ. For two years in a row, Joy was named one of Time's 30 Most Influential People on the Internet and has the most followed account on Pinterest with almost 14 million followers. Joy and her team work out of the Oh Joy! studio located in Los Angeles.

BCW Global

