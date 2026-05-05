SOFTSWISS Launches Tech Race Summit 2026 to Address High-Load Infrastructure Challenges

GZIRA, Malta, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOFTSWISS is launching Tech Race Summit 2026, a new high-load technology conference dedicated to solving the engineering and infrastructure challenges in the iGaming industry. The event takes place on 10 September 2026 in Warsaw, Poland. Confirmed speakers include representatives from Amazon, Gcore, and Fastly, alongside technology leaders from iGaming and other high-load sectors.

Tech Race Summit 2026 by SOFTSWISS (PRNewsfoto/SOFTSWISS)

The summit responds to a clear gap in the current conference landscape. As the iGaming industry grows in complexity, its infrastructure demands increasingly mirror those of other high-volume sectors. Yet most industry events remain oriented toward business development and commercial networking. Engineers, CTOs, product leaders, and technology decision-makers who actually build and run these systems have had no dedicated forum for in-depth technical discussion, comparing approaches, and learning from peers facing the same pressures from different angles. Tech Race Summit is that space.

The summit is built around cross-industry panel discussions. These sessions place knowledge exchange at the centre of the agenda, bringing together iGaming technology leaders and specialists from fields such as fintech, cybersecurity, cloud, and others.

"The iGaming industry has grown to the level of technical complexity that demands its own conversation – and its own community," said Sergey Kastukevich, Chief Technology Officer at SOFTSWISS. "What we kept hearing from CTOs, engineers, and tech leaders across the industry was that they wanted a space to go deep: real architecture discussions, honest post-mortems, hard-won knowledge from people solving similar problems at scale. That space didn't exist, so we built it."

The summit will feature three tracks – the Main Track, the Engineering Track, and the VIP Track – scaling from open keynotes and panels down to small-group roundtables and exclusive sessions for decision-makers. Sessions span high-load systems architecture, AI implementation at scale, cybersecurity, cloud and edge infrastructure, platform strategy, and the technology decisions that are shaping today's world.

The early bird tickets are available now at the Tech Race Summit website.

About SOFTSWISS

SOFTSWISS is a global tech company, supplying award-winning software solutions for iGaming since 2009. Supported by a team of over 2,000 experts, SOFTSWISS serves more than 1,000 global brands.

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SOURCE SOFTSWISS