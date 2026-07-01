GZIRA, Malta, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOFTSWISS has introduced new positioning and a refreshed visual identity in response to structural changes reshaping iGaming markets today. Insights from five years of SOFTSWISS iGaming Trends research show that operators increasingly expect technology providers to deliver more than software.

SOFTSWISS Unveils New Positioning and Refreshes Visual Identity

Five years of SOFTSWISS iGaming Trends reports highlight three structural shifts across the industry: increasing market fragmentation driven by local regulation, greater operational complexity for operators, and a shift from transactional vendor relationships to long-term partnerships built on reliability, expertise, and brand trust.

Responding to these changes, SOFTSWISS has expanded from a software provider into a broader technology and growth partner, bringing together compliance-ready products, deep expertise in regulated markets, resilient infrastructure, and expert-led services to help operators launch, grow, and scale sustainably.

Today, SOFTSWISS holds licences and certifications across more than 25 jurisdictions worldwide, reflecting its extensive expertise in regulated markets.

In Brazil alone, the company works with more than 60 certified brands, building substantial experience in Brazil's regulated iGaming market. SOFTSWISS also contributes to industry dialogue through organisations including Brazil's ANJL and Malta-based iGEN, supporting the development of sustainable regulated markets.

Technology remains at the core of the company's strategy. For 17 years, SOFTSWISS has maintained 99.999% platform uptime while supporting more than 1,500 brands globally. To balance operational excellence with innovation, SOFTSWISS established a dedicated Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer (CAIO) role, enabling platform reliability and AI innovation to advance in parallel.

Ivan Montik, Founder of SOFTSWISS, comments: "As iGaming becomes more regulated and more complex, operators need much more than technology alone. They need a partner that understands regulation, brings operational expertise, and supports sustainable growth over the long term.

Our updated positioning doesn't change who we are – it simply reflects the company we've become and the role we already play for our partners."

The refreshed identity reflects SOFTSWISS' evolution into a strategic partner for growth in regulated markets.

The new identity will be introduced globally across products, communications, and industry touchpoints throughout 2026.

Further details, including the Brand Book and logo assets, are available here.

About SOFTSWISS

SOFTSWISS is a strategic technology partner to iGaming operators, enabling operators to build and scale businesses across regulated markets worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3002478/SOFTSWISS_Visual_Identity.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3002624/SOFTSWISS_Logo.jpg