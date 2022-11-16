Software as a service (SAAS) Market to grow by USD 147.44 Billion by 2026, Increasing use of AI-enabled SaaS to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The software as a service (SAAS) market is projected to grow by USD 147.44 billion during 2021-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 11.41% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the augmenting use of mobile apps. In addition, the increasing use of vertical SaaS is anticipated to boost the growth of the Software as a Service (SaaS) Market. Request a Free Sample Report.

Software as a service (SAAS) Market: Driver

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market 2022-2026

The market will experience significant growth due to the rising popularity of AI-enabled SaaS. SaaS solutions with AI integration help end-user businesses get more out of their data. Through live chatbots, an AI-powered SaaS, businesses can offer their clients tailored and automated services. SaaS with AI capabilities also streamlines internal procedures and operations. SaaS with AI capabilities can react quickly to possible threats, which has increased security. The benefits will encourage users to use AI-enabled SaaS more frequently, which will accelerate the growth of the SaaS market. Download a Free Sample Report.

Software as a service (SAAS) Market: Geographical Analysis

North America will account for 51% of the market's growth throughout the projection period. In North America, the software as a service (SaaS) market's largest market is the US. The market in this region will grow more slowly than the markets in APAC, South America, and MEA. The North American region is anticipated to contribute significantly to worldwide market revenue during the projected period. Public cloud services were provided more than ten years ago, and North America was an early adopter. The growing demand for cloud computing services in the US is a major factor in the rising demand for SaaS. Get a Free Sample Report.

Software as a service (SAAS) Market: Vendor Insights

The substantial increase in the demand for cloud computing solutions will Increase the competition among vendors. Vendors develop customized cloud-based SaaS solutions to increase their market share. They focus on innovations and increasing building capabilities to differentiate their products from other vendors. In addition, the global SaaS market has witnessed the emergence of startups along with several major vendors in recent years, enabling enterprises to build and deploy scalable applications.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Accenture Plc

Adobe Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

BetterCloud Inc

Box Inc

Cisco Systems Inc.

Convedo Ltd.

EdgeVerve Systems Ltd.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Intuit Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Salesforce Inc.

SAP SE

ServiceNow Inc.

Shopify Inc.

Slack Technologies Inc

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings

Software As A Service (SaaS) Market Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Public cloud - size and forecast 2021-2026

Private cloud - size and forecast 2021-2026

Hybrid cloud - size and forecast 2021-2026

Software As A Service (SaaS) Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Software As A Service (SaaS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.41% Market growth 2022-2026 $147.44 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.27 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 51% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., BetterCloud Inc, Box Inc, Cisco Systems Inc., Convedo Ltd., EdgeVerve Systems Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Intuit Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, ServiceNow Inc., Shopify Inc., and Slack Technologies Inc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

