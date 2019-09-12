Software-Defined Anything (SDx) Market Worth $160.8 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Software-Defined Anything (SDx) Market by Type (SDN, SD-WAN, and SDDC), End User (Service Providers and Enterprises (BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Government, and Manufacturing)), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global SDx Market size is expected to grow from USD 51.7 billion in 2019 to USD 160.8 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.5% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Software-Defined Anything (SDx) Market"

65 – Tables

48 – Figures

176 – Pages

Request PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=19947525

The major factor expected to drive the growth of the Software-Defined Anything (SDx) Market is the increasing demand for virtualization and cloud in data centers, which is propelling the adoption of SDx solutions. Hence, enterprises owing to their ability are providing unified management of all data center components, such as networking, server, storage, security, and other resources. Large-scale Information Technology (IT) infrastructure users, such as cloud service providers, telecommunication operators, and enterprises, are increasingly using SDx solutions.

Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) segment to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Under the SDX type segment, the SD-WAN segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. With the growing need for simplification of the network traffic management, organizations are widely adopting SD-WAN solutions that help in decoupling the data and control plane and providing centralized management to the network administrators. Along with this, digital transformation and increasing network traffic, and the emergence of 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communications are expected to fuel the growth of SD-WAN solutions' adoption.

Service providers to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

In the SDx Market by end user, service providers are expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to increasing trend of the adoption of SDx solutions among telecom and cloud service providers. SDx solutions offer the capabilities that have boosted the overall network capacity potential by delivering flexibility in bandwidth and virtualization capabilities (of software, networking, and storage).

Speak to Our Expert Analyst:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=19947525

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the global Software-Defined Anything (SDx) Market during the forecast period. The US has emerged as the largest country in terms of market size, due to the large-scale digitization of organizations and enterprises in the country. The pace of technology adoption in the US is high, helping organizations virtualize their IT infrastructure and facilitate network management, attributing to the fast growth of the SDx Market in the US.

Key and emerging market players in Software-Defined Anything (SDx) Market include Cisco (US), Dell EMC (US), HPE (US), IBM (US),VMware (US), Huawei (China), Juniper Networks (US), Microsoft (US), Nokia (Finland), Oracle (US), Aryaka Networks (US), Big Switch Networks (US), Citrix (US), Extreme Networks (US), Infovista (France), NEC (Japan), Nutanix (US), Pluribus Networks (US), Red Hat (US), Silver Peak Systems (US), SUSE (Germany), Adaptiv Networks (US), Arista Networks (US), Bigleaf Networks (US), CloudGenix (US), Cumulus Networks (US), DataCore Software (US), DataDirect Networks (US), FatPipe Networks (US), flexiWAN (Israel), Fortinet (US), Fujitsu (Japan), HiveIO (US), Lavelle Networks (India), Lenovo (Hong Kong), Martello Technologies (Canada), Maxta (US), Mushroom Networks (US), NetApp (US), Peplink (US), Pica8 (US), Pivot3 (US), Riverbed (US),Scale Computing (US), StarWind Software (US), StorMagic (UK), Stratoscale (Israel), Veeam Software (Switzerland), Versa Networks (US), and Zenlayer (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Data Center and Networking Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market by Component (Solutions (Software and Appliances) and Services), Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud), End User (Service Providers and Enterprises), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/software-defined-wan-market-53110642.html

Software-Defined Data Center Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Service), Type (Software-Defined Compute, Software-Defined Storage, and Software-Defined Data Center Networking), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/software-defined-data-center-sddc-market-1025.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MarketsandMarkets™ Blog: https://mnmblog.org/

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/software-defined-anything.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets