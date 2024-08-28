Software-Defined Data Center Market worth $184.5 billion by 2029- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Browse in-depth TOC on "Software-Defined Data Center Market"

240 – Tables

54 - Figures

310 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1025

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2019–2029 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024–2029 Forecast units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered Offering, Solutions, Organization Size, End Users Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa, and Latin America Companies Covered Some of the significant SDDC market vendors are VMware (US), Microsoft (US), Cisco (US), HPE (US), IBM (US), Dell Technologies (US), Oracle (US), Nutanix (UK), Huawei (China), and Fujitsu (Japan)

The services segment is expected to capture the highest CAGR during the forecast period by offering.

Professional services include a wide range of specialized services for SDDC solutions. These services provide organizations valuable insights, technical expertise, and best practices to ensure successful planning, implementation, and optimization. The market for SDDC solutions is growing, thereby driving the growth of the associated services. SDDC services are crucial for an organization. Broad expertise and deep knowledge of the service providers cater to end users' specific challenges and help reduce risk and complexity. These services help managers meet their ultimate objective of improved operability and energy and resource optimization. The growing complexities of installation and the deployment of SDDC are also expected to increase the demand for SDDC services, including training and consulting, integration and deployment, and support and maintenance.

Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1025

Based on the services, the training & consulting segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

SDDC training and consulting services are provided by well-qualified domain experts, industry experts, and data center professionals. These services help assess, design, deploy, and optimize the data center environment. They also allow data centers to increase revenues, minimize risks, and provide optimized resource allocation in the existing data center. Consulting service providers guide companies in setting up new and feasible SDDC infrastructure to address their specific requirements for data center management. SDDC consulting services are crucial for organizations, especially non-IT companies, as they do not have the expertise to understand SDDC technologies and improve data center efficiency. Some prime security consulting firms, such as VMware, Nutanix, and IBM, are active in this space and enable organizations to enhance their data center infrastructure and take advantage of SDDC solutions for the data centers.

North America is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

By region, North America will hold the most worldwide SDDC market share in 2024. North America's SDDC market is expected to dominate the industry as the region strives for digital transformation and new IT infrastructure. It has a strong economy and a mix of giant technology enterprises and new startups driving the demand for SDDC. Prominent players such as VMware, Microsoft, HPE, and Dell Technologies lead the way with all-in-one SDDC solutions. These companies are growing their offerings through both natural expansion and intelligent acquisitions. With its well-developed IT infrastructure and significant expenditures in data center upgrades, the US leads the way. Strict regulatory requirements drive industries such as finance, healthcare, and manufacturing to use SDDC solutions. Also, the increased usage of edge computing and IoT technologies is propelling the SDDC market in North America.

Inquire Before Buying@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=1025

Top Key Companies in Software-Defined Data Center Market:

Some of the significant SDDC vendors include VMware (US), Microsoft (US), Cisco (US), HPE (US), IBM (US), Dell Technologies (US), Oracle (US), Nutanix (UK), Huawei (China), and Fujitsu (Japan).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Data Center and Networking Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Data Center Networking Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Software-Defined Anything (SDx) Market- Global Forecast to 2029

In-Building Wireless Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Industrial Networking Solutions Market- Global Forecast to 2028

Cloud Managed Network Market- Global Forecast to 2027

Get access to the latest updates on Software-Defined Data Center Companies and Software-Defined Data Center Industry

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets