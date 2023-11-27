Software-Defined Networking Market worth $60.2 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technological developments, market dynamics, and changing industry requirements will all have an impact on the SDN market's future. To make wise judgements while using SDN solutions, organisations should keep up with the most recent trends, technological advancements, and industry breakthroughs.

The global Software-Defined Networking Market size is expected to grow from USD 24.5 billion in 2023 to USD 60.2 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.7% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The primary driver of SDN adoption is its ability to automate and simplify network management. By centralizing control, SDN minimizes manual configurations, reducing human errors and operational complexities. This automation not only streamlines processes but also significantly cuts down operational costs.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2018 -2028 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023 -2028 Forecast units Value (USD Million/ Billion) Segments covered By offering, SDN Type, application, end-user, vertical and region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Companies covered Cisco (US), Huawei (China), VMWare (US), Dell EMC (US), Juniper Networks (US), IBM (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Ciena (US), HPE (US), Nokia (Finland), Arista Networks (US), Extreme Networks (US), Comcast (US), Citrix (US), NEC (Japan), Oracle (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), NVIDIA (US), Fortinet (US), Fujitsu (Japan), HiveIO (US), Lenovo (Hong Kong), Pica8 (US), Scale Computing (US), Canopus Networks (Australia), Zeetta Networks (UK), Trustgrid (US), and COSGrid Networks (India).

The Hybrid SDN segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The major market driver for hybrid SDN is its ability to facilitate a smooth transition and compatibility with existing infrastructures. Hybrid SDN solutions allow businesses to integrate SDN capabilities into their legacy systems seamlessly. This compatibility ensures that businesses can leverage the benefits of SDN without disrupting their current operations, making it a preferred choice for industries where a gradual migration and coexistence of traditional and software-defined networking environments are essential.

The cloud service providers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Cloud service providers require networks that can scale rapidly to accommodate varying workloads and user demands. SDN's ability to automate scaling processes and efficiently allocate resources aligns with the dynamic nature of cloud environments. Cloud service providers operate vast data centers that host a myriad of applications, services, and content for businesses and consumers worldwide. SDN plays a pivotal role in these environments by enabling automated network provisioning, efficient traffic management, and seamless scalability.

Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific consists of major economies, such as China, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea, which are gaining worldwide attention due to their rapid growth and advancements in all fields. The large population of Asia Pacific is a major traction to investors all over the world for attaining a large subscriber base. Datacenter deployments are complementary to the SDN technology, and with technological advancement, the SDN market is expected to grow exponentially.

Top Key Companies in Software-Defined Networking Market:

Top Key Companies in Software-Defined Networking Market:

The major vendors covered in the SDN market Cisco (US), Huawei (China), VMWare (US), Dell EMC (US), Juniper Networks (US), IBM (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Ciena (US), HPE (US), Nokia (Finland), Arista Networks (US), Extreme Networks (US), Comcast (US), Citrix (US), NEC (Japan), Oracle (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), NVIDIA (US), Fortinet (US), Fujitsu (Japan), HiveIO (US), Lenovo (Hong Kong), Pica8 (US), Scale Computing (US), Canopus Networks (Australia), Zeetta Networks (UK), Trustgrid (US), and COSGrid Networks (India).

Recent Developments:

In August 2023 , VMware and AWS partnered to bring VMware's enterprise-class software-defined data center software to the AWS Cloud's dedicated, elastic, bare-metal infrastructure, delivered as an on-demand service.

, VMware and AWS partnered to bring VMware's enterprise-class software-defined data center software to the AWS Cloud's dedicated, elastic, bare-metal infrastructure, delivered as an on-demand service. In February 2023 , BICS deployed Nokia's SDN (software-defined networking) controller designed to automate optimal traffic routing on the network, which the company said will improve overall network performance.

, BICS deployed Nokia's SDN (software-defined networking) controller designed to automate optimal traffic routing on the network, which the company said will improve overall network performance. In November 2022 , HPE and VMware partnered to drive digital transformation with an integrated hybrid cloud experience. With this partnership, HPE and VMware bring together HPE GreenLake and VMware Cloud to deliver a fully integrated solution with a simple pay-as-you-go hybrid cloud consumption model.

, HPE and VMware partnered to drive digital transformation with an integrated hybrid cloud experience. With this partnership, HPE and VMware bring together HPE GreenLake and VMware Cloud to deliver a fully integrated solution with a simple pay-as-you-go hybrid cloud consumption model. In August 2022 , Arista Networks acquired unified cloud network company Pluribus Networks, a developer of unified cloud networking technology.

, Arista Networks acquired unified cloud network company Pluribus Networks, a developer of unified cloud networking technology. In March 2022 , Nokia was selected to work with Vo

dafone on the evolution of the software-defined network manager and controller (SDN-M&C) services for the company's multi-access fixed network technology.

Software-Defined Networking Market Advantages:

Network settings can be made dynamic and programmable using SDN, making it possible to quickly adjust to shifting business requirements and hasten the rollout of new services.

SDN centralises network administration, simplifying administrative responsibilities and offering a comprehensive network perspective. This increases total network administration, decreases complexity, and increases efficiency.

A more affordable and scalable network architecture is the result of SDN's assistance in optimising resource usage, lowering operating costs through automation, and reducing hardware dependence.

SDN automation speeds up provisioning, improves network responsiveness, and streamlines monotonous operations. This reduces the possibility of human error and increases operating efficiency.

SDN offers thorough network traffic visibility, facilitating improved monitoring, troubleshooting, and decision-making. Improved visibility helps to control network performance more successfully.

Intelligent and real-time traffic management is supported by SDN, which optimises data flow according to application needs. Performance is increased, latency is decreased, and the user experience is better as a result.

Report Objectives

To define, describe, and forecast the software-defined networking (SDN) market based on offering, SDN type, end user, application, vertical, and region.

To provide detailed information related to the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the market.

To analyze subsegments with respect to the individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide the competitive landscape of the market.

To forecast the revenues of market segments with respect to all the major regions, such as North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , the Middle East & Africa , and Latin America

, , , the & , and To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their recent developments and positioning related to the SDN market.

To analyze competitive developments, such as mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, partnerships and collaborations, and research and development (R&D) activities, in the market.

