Software-Defined Radios Market size to grow by USD 12.89 billion from 2022-2027, ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, Bharat Electronics Ltd. among Key Vendors - Technavio

Based on Application segment, the market share growth by the Defense Segment will be significant.

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global software-defined radios market size is estimated to grow by USD 12.89 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The key players include ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, Bharat Electronics Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Indra Sistemas SA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Mercury Systems Inc., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, Rolta India Ltd., Thales Group, Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc, Viasat Inc., and ZTE Corp. and others. These players focus on product launches, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions to enhance their market presence and gain a competitive advantage. The software-defined radios market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Software-Defined Radios Market 2023-2027

Technavio has segmented the market based on Application (Defense, Homeland security, and Commercial), Type (Joint tactical radio system, Cognitive radio, General purpose radio, and Terrestrial trunked radio), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The defense segment will be significant during the forecast period. The United States Army has implemented its SDR technology in the Joint Tactical Radio System (JTRS). It is a program that allows different military units to communicate effectively in different environments. The US Navy also uses SDR for ship communication systems to improve communication between ships. Furthermore, owing to the widespread use of SDR in military communication systems, this segment will contribute significantly to the growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for SDR.

Software-Defined Radios Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.23

"Major driver includes the increasing need for cost-effective solutions", says a senior analyst of Technavio

There is a need for cost-effective solutions and SDR technology that enables efficient use of spectrum and reduces the cost of deploying and maintaining communication networks.

For instance, SDRs are modular and can be easily upgraded or reconfigured, helping to reduce the total cost of ownership.

The rising adoption of advanced communication technologies is an emerging trend fueling the growth, whereas the complexity of software-defined radio (SDR) technology in integration with systems hampers the growth, says a senior analyst at Technavio.

What are the key data covered in this Software-Defined Radios Market report?

CAGR during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the Software-Defined Radios Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Software-Defined Radios Market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Software-Defined Radios vendors

Major Applications of SDR

The Software-Defined Radio (SDR) Market incorporates SDR hardware and software, emphasizing digital signal processing (DSP), frequency agility, RF spectrum analysis, and cognitive radio. It navigates wireless protocols with FPGA and ADC/DAC technologies, utilizing GNU Radio, modulation/demodulation techniques, and open-source SDR platforms. Applications span commercial and military communications, emergency response, amateur radio, and integration with 5G technology and IoT. The market explores cybersecurity, beamforming, antenna design, RF front-end, spectrum management, and satellite communication, and incorporates machine learning. It involves mobile network operators, SDR testing and measurement, adherence to standards and regulations, and observing evolving trends and forecasts.

