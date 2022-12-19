Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Global Market Report 2022: Digital Transformation Across Organizations Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Mode (On-Premises and Cloud), Organization Size, End User (Service Providers and Verticals) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global SD-WAN market is projected to grow from USD 3.4 billion in 2022 to USD 13.7 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31.9% during the forecast period. The digital transformation across businesses is driving the SD-WAN market growth.

Services segment is estimated to account for a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The adoption of SD-WAN services is expected to increase among service providers and enterprises with the increasing adoption of SD-WAN solutions. The SD-WAN market has been segmented based on services: consulting, implementation, training, and support. These services assist end users in reducing costs, lowering operational costs, increasing overall revenues, and improving business performance.

The cloud segment is expected to account for a larger market share during the forecast period.

The benefits of the cloud deployment mode include flexibility, scalability, affordability, operational efficiency, and low-cost. However, certain concerns, such as the lack of control over applications, and privacy related to the enterprise data, need to be worked on. An SD-WAN enables cloud-first organizations to provide a superior application quality of experience (QoEx) for users. By detecting applications, an SD-WAN offers intelligent application-concerned routing across the WAN.

Based on verticals, banking, financial services and insurance vertical to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The BFSI sector in remote and small financial service branches can now provide the best customer service due to the flexibility and agility of SD-WAN technologies. Overcoming the challenges and costs of building a new structure and providing IT support, SD-WAN can activate any number of remote branches with centralized IT support moving banking services everywhere around the country by providing bank services such as ATMs, including the remote regions.

Among regions, Asia Pacific recorded the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific constitutes thriving economies, such as India, Australia, and Japan that are taking several initiatives to implement SD-WAN solutions. New opportunities, startups, and established enterprises are helping businesses to overcome networking and complex connectivity challenges. Asia Pacific houses many large countries with a wide population spread over remote locations and wide geographical areas. The data exchange contributes to the cloud traffic that comprises around 50 percent of WAN traffic. Because of the growth in the number of internet users, plus the shift to the cloud in Asia Pacific's geography, the potential for SD-WAN is huge.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Number of Cloud-Based Solutions

Rising Need for Mobility Services

Enterprises' Focus on Reducing Opex with SD-WAN

Restraints

Reliability Issues in SD-WAN

Opportunities

Digital Transformation Across Organizations

Increasing Network Traffic

Challenges

Concerns Over SD-WAN Security

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 SD-WAN Market, by Component

7 SD-WAN Market, by Deployment Mode

8 SD-WAN Market, by Organization Size

9 SD-WAN Market, by End-user

10 SD-WAN Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Adjacent/Related Markets

14 Appendix

