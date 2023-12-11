Software-Enabled Flash Announces Release of Software Development Kit

SEF announces release of Software Development Kit (SDK) donated by Kioxia 

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation is excited to announce a significant milestone in the realm of storage technology with the release of the Software Enabled Flash(™) (SEF) Software Development Kit (SDK). The SDK is donated by KIOXIA – a major contributor to the Software-Enabled Flash project – KIOXIA's hardware and SDK launch marks a transformative moment for developers seeking unparalleled access to the creative potential of flash storage applications.

The SEF project is thrilled to welcome KIOXIA's groundbreaking donation of the software-defined flash native SDK, empowering developers with unprecedented capabilities to craft custom and unique software for flash storage applications. This strategic move aligns with the SEF project's mission to foster innovation and collaboration within the open source community.

The donated hardware includes the SEF project SDK, offering data center storage developers access to sample code and the ability to harness the full potential of flash media control. This encompasses WAF reduction, latency control, support for multiple protocols like ZNS and FDP, or Block, and promises future capabilities through this dynamic and programmable software-defined approach to flash.

"We are extremely happy to reach this milestone and release the software development kit to the Software-Enabled Flash project," said Eric Ries, Senior Vice President of the Memory and Storage Strategy Division for KIOXIA America, Inc. "This release now opens the way to new and innovative uses of flash for storage applications that leverage the creativity and inventiveness of the users, developers, and the open-source communities."

The SEF SDK, along with the API and command specifications, are readily available for download on the SEF GitHub(R). Developers can find comprehensive information, documentation, and tutorials about the SEF project at www.softwareenabledflash.org.

The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, ONAP, PyTorch, RISC-V, SPDX, OpenChain, and more. The Linux Foundation focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org. The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

