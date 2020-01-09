Software Executive Jeff Hawn Joins Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton, Dubilier & Rice today announced the appointment of Jeff Hawn, former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Quest Software, as a Partner at the Firm.

Mr. Hawn has 20 years' experience across a range of senior executive roles in software and technology-related businesses. His prior positions include Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Quest Software (2016-2019), Vertafore (2015-2016), and Attachmate (2005-2014) and Senior Vice President of Operations at BMC Software. Previously he spent 10 years as a management consultant at McKinsey & Company, where he was a partner.

"Jeff is a talented software operating executive with deep industry relationships and a strong reputation for value creation through a combination of revenue growth and margin expansion initiatives," said Rick Schnall, CD&R's Co-President. "Jeff's judgment and focus on critical issues will be great assets as we continue to build our investment capabilities in technology and software."

"I've had relationships with many private equity firms over the years, but what pulled me to CD&R is its operating model, special culture and the potential to work with a world class team that blends experienced management leaders and investment professionals," said Mr. Hawn.

CD&R's full-time Operating Partners have held senior leadership positions in major global corporations across a range of industries. They work actively with the Firm on sourcing and evaluating new transactions, as well as providing strategic insights related to CD&R portfolio company matters.

Mr. Hawn has served as a director on more than a dozen boards for publicly traded and privately held software companies. He holds an M.B.A. from the University of Texas and a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Southern Methodist University.

Founded in 1978, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is a private investment firm. Since inception, CD&R has managed the investment of $29 billion in 88 companies representing a broad range of industries with an aggregate transaction value of more than $130 billion. CD&R has offices in New York and London. For more information, visit www.cdr-inc.com.

