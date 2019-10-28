Software Startup Maptician Graduates From Tech Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Alpharetta, the nonprofit organization helping the City of Alpharetta to lead in innovation, announces the most recent graduate from its Innovation Center: Maptician. The program's tenth graduate, Maptician, a cloud-based workplace management software startup, is now headquartered in Alpharetta.

Tech Alpharetta's Innovation Center is a thriving tech startup incubator in Alpharetta that provides educational, mentoring, and other resources to its 50-plus startup members to help them to grow and succeed. Maptician joined Tech Alpharetta's incubator in March 2018. Maptician's co-founder and CEO Nick Eurek developed Maptician's software during Maptician's 12 months in residence at the Innovation Center. The company also made essential connections through Tech Alpharetta during that time.

Eurek notes that "Tech Alpharetta's Innovation Center was integral to Maptician's progress in developing its software, validating market needs, and making business connections. There's no question that Tech Alpharetta's startup programs significantly contributed to our growth and success, and that the time we spent as a tenant member of the Innovation Center helped us to gain momentum and was extremely impactful for us."

Maptician was established to provide companies with an easy way to manage their office space across multiple floors or locations, replacing manual and time-consuming approaches that can quickly become out of date. Additionally, Maptician's integrated tools, such as scenario planning for seating and mobile-enabled desk reservations, help companies maximize the use of their space and better accommodate remote workers or associates visiting from other offices.

Maptician co-founder and COO John Wichmann commented on the reception that Maptician has had in the marketplace. "We are seeing very strong interest from operational, facilities, and finance leaders. They are keenly aware of the increasing cost of office space and see Maptician's cloud-based solution as a very cost-effective way to eliminate blind spots and leverage smart office technology to be more proactive and stay ahead of space needs."

"Tech Alpharetta is excited about Maptician's significant growth and progress and its decision to headquarter here in Alpharetta, joining the 700+ tech companies that call Alpharetta home," notes Tech Alpharetta CEO Karen Cashion. "We look forward to seeing Maptician continue to successfully scale its software business here in Alpharetta."

Tech Alpharetta (previously the Alpharetta Technology Commission), the first organization of its kind in Georgia, was established in 2012 by the City of Alpharetta and is an independent, 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization today. The organization, whose mission is to help grow technology and innovation in Alpharetta, includes a strategic advisory board of Alpharetta's leading technology companies, a technology events pillar, and the Tech Alpharetta Innovation Center, a flourishing tech startup incubator that is home to more than 50 tech startups.

