SoftwareReviews Names TrueDialog as a Leader in its 2024 SMS Marketing Data Quadrant

AUSTIN, Texas, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftwareReviews, the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market, has named TrueDialog, a leading provider of enterprise-grade SMS text messaging solutions, as a Leader in its 2024 SMS Marketing Data Quadrant . SoftwareReviews defines Leaders as those products that resonate strongest in the market, balancing features with a great user experience.

The SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant awards evaluate and rank products based exclusively on in-depth feedback from IT and business professionals who have used the software. Software providers with the highest rankings are recognized with a Data Quadrant Gold Medal Award.

Earlier this year, TrueDialog was named a Champion in SoftwareReviews' 2023 Emotional Footprint Awards and was recognized by customers for innovation, efficiency, respect, and customer service. The SoftwareReviews Emotional Footprint quantifies the end-user experience and value, and the relationship end users have with the provider. Software providers with the highest rankings are recognized with an Emotional Footprint Champion Award.

"Being named a Leader and Champion in SMS marketing based on honest customer reviews is a wonderful validation of the work we do to help our customers not only create and execute SMS marketing campaigns but also to improve their brand awareness and loyalty," said TrueDialog CEO John Wright.

SoftwareReviews collects user insights that help organizations more effectively choose software that meets their needs, measure business value, and improve selection. Rankings, results, and positioning on SoftwareReviews reports are based entirely on end-user feedback solicited from a proprietary online survey engine.

About TrueDialog

TrueDialog powers Enterprise-Grade SMS Business Text Messaging for revenue teams to drive engagement across the customer lifecycle, and at scale. Founded in 2008, TrueDialog is a Communications-Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) company that continues to innovate its messaging platform to ensure its leadership position in the industry. The technology is cloud-based and API-centric, powered by an ISO 9001 database and direct carrier connections to deliver 99.9% uptime. Customers use TrueDialog for text message marketing, mass text messaging campaigns, customer service text messaging, and employee communication. For more information, visit TrueDialog.com .

