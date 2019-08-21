SoftwareReviews Ranks Agiloft Top ITSM Vendor for its "Emotional Footprint" and Ratio of Value to Cost

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft , a trusted provider of agile business process software, today announced that SoftwareReviews named Agiloft's flexible Service Desk Suite a medalist in its 2019 IT Service Management (ITSM) Emotional Footprint Awards based on its exceptional scores in service experience, conflict resolution, negotiation and contract capabilities, strategy innovation, and product impact.

With an 86% positive net emotional footprint rating and a high value to cost ratio, Agiloft Service Desk scored the best of all vendors evaluated. Agiloft also came in at the top of the composite satisfaction scores, which average net emotional footprint, vendor capabilities, product features, and likeliness to recommend.

"Customer experience with an ITSM vendor is a complex relationship that spans procurement, implementation, service, and support," says Sandi Conrad, Senior Director, Infrastructure Practice Info-Tech Research Group at SoftwareReviews. "While purchasing decisions shouldn't be based entirely on emotion, knowing how real users feel about their service experience is crucial before making that commitment."

Agiloft's flexible Service Desk Suite is a set of fully integrated applications that work together to form a single system of record for all IT service processes, providing complete, 360-degree control in a customizable, user-friendly interface. With this highly configurable solution, customers can choose to utilize 11 PinkVERIFY™ ITIL processes or configure a custom solution with only the elements most important to their business. Built on Agiloft's no-code platform, the browser-based system empowers customers to modify their solution after the initial implementation, and the platform does not require any coding ability or software engineers to configure. As a company's needs and processes change, Agiloft adapts and scales to grow with the organization, so there is never a risk of outgrowing the system.

"At Agiloft, we're committed to supporting our customers' ITSM operations with powerful, yet easy-to-use, software that boosts productivity, reduces security risk, and increases revenue," said Colin Earl, CEO of Agiloft. "SoftwareReviews' recognition confirms that we're delivering our ITSM customers service and capabilities that make their jobs easier and more satisfying."

This announcement is the latest to rank Agiloft at the top of the Service Desk space: Agiloft was named Info-Tech's Service Desk Champion and has been awarded "Best Overall Value" for the past four years. It also adds to recent industry momentum, with the company earning the 2019 Excellence in Customer Service Award from Business Intelligence Group and PC Mag Editor's Choice for Contract Management Software for the fourth year in a row.

To learn more about Agiloft's Service Desk Suite, please visit the product information page: https://www.agiloft.com/service-desk.htm

