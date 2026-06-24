SogoTrade Named by Forbes as a Top 10 Broker for 2026

ST. LOUIS, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global financial landscape evolves, investors are increasingly prioritizing the security and stability of their brokerage partners. SogoTrade, Inc., today reaffirmed its commitment to providing a secure gateway to U.S. markets.

SogoTrade is proud to be named by Forbes as a top 10 broker, recognized as best for low-cost, straightforward trading. "SogoTrade combines affordability with robust free trading tools and research resources, making it an attractive platform for investors" —Forbes.

With a heritage spanning four decades, SogoTrade combines robust American technology with personalized, bilingual support. In an era where market access and account continuity are paramount, SogoTrade offers a stable home for investors who require both high-quality tools and the peace of mind that comes with a U.S.-based brokerage relationship.

"In a rapidly changing financial landscape, SogoTrade remains a steadfast partner for investors who prioritize security and long-term stability," said Kris Wallace, CEO of SogoTrade and SogoTrade Asset Management. "We are committed to being the reliable home for investors seeking a stable, bilingual trading environment backed by robust American regulatory standards."

SogoTrade distinguishes itself through several key pillars of stability:

Regulatory Foundation: Member of FINRA and the SIPC, and registered with the SEC.





Member of FINRA and the SIPC, and registered with the SEC. Enhanced Security: Through our clearing firm, Apex Clearing, we provide additional insurance for securities and cash beyond standard SIPC limits.





Through our clearing firm, Apex Clearing, we provide additional insurance for securities and cash beyond standard SIPC limits. Professional Chinese-Language Support: We bridge the gap between global markets and our clients with support in their preferred language. Visit our dedicated portal: https://asia.sogotrade.com.





We bridge the gap between global markets and our clients with support in their preferred language. Visit our dedicated portal: https://asia.sogotrade.com. Seamless Transition Program: SogoTrade offers a program to help offset account transfer fees for qualifying assets.





SogoTrade offers a program to help offset account transfer fees for qualifying assets. Get Paid to Trade: SogoTrade rewards active traders through our "Get Paid to Trade" program, allowing investors to earn $1 for every 1,000 shares traded with a qualifying non-marketable limit order.

Investors are invited to explore the SogoTrade advantage by visiting https://global.sogotrade.com.

About SogoTrade Sogo Financial Group, Inc. is the Delaware holding company for SogoTrade, Inc., a FINRA-registered/SIPC-insured online brokerage; SogoTrade Asset Management, an SEC-registered investment advisor; and Sogo Crypto, LLC. Collectively, these entities are dedicated to providing innovative trading tools, professional services, and transparent wealth management solutions to investors worldwide. For more information, please visit https://sogotrade.com.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES Portfolio management and advisory services are provided by MarketRiders, Inc. (doing business as SogoTrade Asset Management ("SAM")), a registered investment advisor. Brokerage services are provided by SogoTrade, Inc. SAM and SogoTrade, Inc. are separate entities under common ownership. All investments involve risk, including the possible loss of principal. Forbes ranking reflects their independent assessment; past performance does not guarantee future results. For full program details, terms, conditions, and full disclosures, please visit: https://sogotrade.com

Contact: Linda Gaal

Telephone: 314-737-7700

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.sogotrade.com

SOURCE SogoTrade