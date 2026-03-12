Sohu.com Limited Announces its 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F is Available on the Company's Website

BEIJING, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) ("Sohu" or the "Company"), a leading Chinese online media platform and game business group, announced that the Company today filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. The Annual Report is available on the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.sohu.com/. The Company will provide a hard copy of the Annual Report containing the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company, free of charge, to a shareholder or holder of the Company's American depositary shares upon written request.

About Sohu

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) was established by Dr. Charles Zhang, one of China's internet pioneers, in the 1990s. Sohu operates one of the leading Chinese online media platforms and also engages in the online game business in the Chinese mainland. Sohu has built one of the most comprehensive matrices of Chinese language web properties, consisting of Sohu News App, Sohu Video App, the mobile portal m.sohu.com, the PC portal www.sohu.com, and the online games platform www.changyou.com/en/.

As a mainstream media platform with social features, Sohu is indispensable to the daily life of millions of Chinese, providing to a vast number of users a network of web properties and community based products, which offer a broad array of content, such as news and information, in the form of text, picture, video, and live broadcasting. Sohu also attracts users to actively engage in content generation and distribution, and actively interact with each other on the platform. Sohu's online game business is conducted by its subsidiary Changyou, which develops and operates a diverse portfolio of PC and mobile games, such as the well-known Tian Long Ba Bu ("TLBB") PC and Legacy TLBB Mobile.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Sohu.com Limited

Ms. Pu Huang

Tel: +86 (10) 6272-6645

E-mail: [email protected]

Christensen Advisory

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Sohu.com Limited