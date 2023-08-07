SOHU.COM REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

News provided by

Sohu.com Limited

07 Aug, 2023, 01:00 ET

BEIJING, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) ("Sohu" or the "Company"), a leading Chinese online media, video, and game business group, today reported unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Total revenues were US$152 million, down 22% year-over-year and 6% quarter-over-quarter.
  • Brand advertising revenues were US$24 million, down 4% year-over-year and up 6% quarter-over-quarter.
  • Online game revenues were US$118 million, down 25% year-over-year and 9% quarter-over-quarter.
  • GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited was US$21 million, compared with net income of US$9 million in the second quarter of 2022 and a net loss of US$18 million in the first quarter of 2023.
  • Non-GAAP[1] net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited was US$18 million, compared with net income of US$12 million in the second quarter of 2022 and a net loss of US$13 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Dr. Charles Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Sohu.com Limited, commented, "In the second quarter of 2023, we delivered stable performance, with both revenues and the bottom line meeting our expectations. At Sohu Media, we enhanced the user experience through continuous refinements to our products and technology and by offering users a steady stream of reliable content in real time. At Sohu Video, with consistent execution of our "Twin Engine" strategy, we expanded our portfolio of long and short-form video content and proactively improved their social distribution. Leveraging our advanced live broadcasting technology and Sohu product matrix, we hosted traditional flagship events and innovative content marketing campaigns which generated abundant premium content and attracted more users. This put us in a position to explore more monetization opportunities and gain advertising dollars. Online games remained steady, generating revenues in line with our prior guidance."

[1] Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation expense; changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to equity investments with readily determinable fair values, and the related income tax impact; and interest expense recognized in connection with the one-time transition tax (the "Toll Charge") imposed by the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act signed into law on December 22, 2017 (the "U.S. TCJA"). Explanation of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures and related reconciliations to GAAP financial measures are included in the accompanying "Non-GAAP Disclosure" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results of Operation Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures."

Second Quarter Financial Results 

Revenues

Total revenues were US$152 million, down 22% year-over-year and 6% quarter-over-quarter.

Brand advertising revenues were US$24 million, down 4% year-over-year and up 6% quarter-over-quarter.

Online game revenues were US$118 million, down 25% year-over-year and 9% quarter-over-quarter. The decreases were mainly due to the natural decline of our older games.

Gross Margin

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin were 76%, compared with 73% in the second quarter of 2022 and 75% in the first quarter of 2023.

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin for the brand advertising business were 30%, compared with 4% in the second quarter of 2022 and 17% in the first quarter of 2023. 

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin for online games were 87%, compared with 84% in the second quarter of 2022 and 85% in the first quarter of 2023.

Operating Expenses

GAAP operating expenses were US$138 million, up 5% year-over-year and down 1% quarter-over-quarter. Non-GAAP operating expenses were US$138 million, up 6% year-over-year and down 1% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to an increase in Changyou's product development expenses.

Operating Profit/(Loss)

GAAP operating loss was US$23 million, compared with an operating profit of US$10 million in the second quarter of 2022 and an operating loss of US$18 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP operating loss was US$23 million, compared with an operating profit of US$11 million in the second quarter of 2022 and an operating loss of US$18 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Income Tax Expense

GAAP income tax expense was US$18 million, compared with income tax expense of US$17 million in the second quarter of 2022 and income tax expense of US$13 million in the first quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP income tax expense was US$15 million, compared with income tax expense of US$16 million in the second quarter of 2022 and income tax expense of US$11 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Net Income/(Loss)

GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited was US$21 million, or a net loss of US$0.62 per fully-diluted ADS, compared with net income of US$9 million in the second quarter of 2022 and a net loss of US$18 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited was US$18 million, or a net loss of US$0.52 per fully-diluted ADS, compared with net income of US$12 million in the second quarter of 2022 and a net loss of US$13 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and long-term time deposits totaled approximately US$1.4 billion.

Supplementary Information for Changyou Results[2]

Second Quarter 2023 Operating Results

  • For PC games, total average monthly active user accounts[3] (MAU) were 2.2 million, a decrease of 4% year-over-year and flat quarter-over-quarter. Total quarterly aggregate active paying accounts[4] (APA) were 0.9 million, a decrease of 12% year-over-year and 4% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year decrease in APA was mainly due to the natural decline of TLBB PC.
  • For mobile games, total average MAU were 1.3 million, a decrease of 35% year-over-year and 19% quarter-over-quarter. Total quarterly APA were 0.3 million, a decrease of 35% year-over-year and 15% quarter-over-quarter. The decreases in MAU and APA were due to the natural decline of our older games.

[2] "Changyou Results" consist of the results of Changyou's online game business and its 17173.com Website.

[3] Monthly active user accounts refers to the number of registered accounts that are logged in to these games at least once during the month.

[4] Quarterly aggregate active paying accounts refers to the number of accounts from which game points are utilized at least once during the quarter.

Second Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

Total revenues were US$119 million, a decrease of 25% year-over-year and 9% quarter-over-quarter. Online game revenues were US$118 million, a decrease of 25% year-over-year and 9% quarter-over-quarter. Online advertising revenues were US$1 million, a decrease of 37% year-over-year and 19% quarter-over-quarter.

GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit were both US$103 million, a decrease of 22% year-over-year and 7% quarter-over-quarter.

GAAP operating expenses were US$54 million, an increase of 12% year-over-year and a decrease of 5% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to an increase in product development expenses.

Non-GAAP operating expenses were US$54 million, an increase of 13% year-over-year and a decrease of 5% quarter-over-quarter.

GAAP operating profit was US$49 million, compared with an operating profit of US$84 million for the second quarter of 2022 and US$54 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP operating profit was US$49 million, compared with a non-GAAP operating profit of US$85 million for the second quarter of 2022 and US$55 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2023, Sohu estimates:

  • Brand advertising revenues to be between US$21 million and US$24 million; this implies an annual decrease of 7% to 18%, and a sequential decrease of nil to 12%.
  • Online game revenues to be between US$108 million and US$118 million; this implies an annual decrease of 21% to 27%, and a sequential decrease of nil to 9%. This guidance excludes revenue projections for the New TLBB Mobile game, which is scheduled to launch in the third quarter of 2023. Given that the game is not yet launched, revenue projections for the game remain uncertain. Therefore the Company believes that it is appropriate to take a conservative approach with its third quarter guidance.
  • Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited to be between US$20 million and US$30 million; and GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited to be between US$23 million and US$33 million.

For the third quarter 2023 guidance, the Company has adopted a presumed exchange rate of RMB7.20=US$1.00, as compared with the actual exchange rate of approximately RMB6.83=US$1.00 for the third quarter of 2022, and RMB7.00=US$1.00 for the second quarter of 2023.

This forecast reflects Sohu's management's current and preliminary view, which is subject to substantial uncertainty.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

To supplement the unaudited consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), Sohu's management uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, operating profit, net income, net income attributable to Sohu.com Limited and diluted net income attributable to Sohu.com Limited per ADS, which are adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude the impact of share-based compensation expense; changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to equity investments with readily determinable fair values, and the related income tax impact; and interest expense recognized in connection with the Toll Charge imposed by the U.S. TCJA. These measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.

Sohu's management believes excluding share-based compensation expense; changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to equity investments with readily determinable fair values, and the related income tax impact; and interest expense recognized in connection with the Toll Charge from its non-GAAP financial measure is useful for itself and investors. Further, the impact of share-based compensation expense; changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to equity investments with readily determinable fair values, and the related income tax impact; and interest expense recognized in connection with the Toll Charge cannot be anticipated by management and business line leaders and these expenses were not built into the annual budgets and quarterly forecasts that have been the basis for information Sohu provides to analysts and investors as guidance for future operating performance. As share-based compensation expense and changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to equity investments with readily determinable fair values, and the related income tax impact, do not involve subsequent cash outflow or are reflected in the cash flows at the equity transaction level, Sohu does not factor in their impact when evaluating and approving expenditures or when determining the allocation of its resources to its business segments. As a result, in general, the monthly financial results for internal reporting and any performance measures for commissions and bonuses are based on non-GAAP financial measures that exclude share-based compensation expense and changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to equity investments with readily determinable fair values, and the related income tax impact, and also excluded the interest expense recognized in connection with the Toll Charge.

The non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of Sohu's current financial performance and prospects for the future. A limitation of using non-GAAP gross profit, operating profit, net income, net income attributable to Sohu.com Limited, and diluted net income attributable to Sohu.com Limited per ADS excluding share-based compensation expense and interest expense recognized in connection with the Toll Charge is that share-based compensation expense and interest expense recognized in connection with the Toll Charge have been and can be expected to continue to be significant recurring expenses in Sohu's business. It is also possible that changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to equity investments with readily determinable fair values, and the related income tax impact will recur in the future. In order to mitigate these limitations Sohu has provided specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables include details on the reconciliation between the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to the non-GAAP financial measures that have been presented.

Notes to Financial Information

Financial information in this press release other than the information indicated as being non-GAAP is derived from Sohu's unaudited financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. It is currently expected that the Business Outlook will not be updated until release of Sohu's next quarterly earnings announcement; however, Sohu reserves right to update its Business Outlook at any time for any reason. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Sohu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, instability in global financial and credit markets and its potential impact on the Chinese economy; exchange rate fluctuations, including their potential impact on the Chinese economy and on Sohu's reported U.S. dollar results; fluctuations in Sohu's quarterly operating results; the possibilities that Sohu will be unable to recoup its investment in video content and will be unable to develop a series of successful games for mobile platforms or successfully monetize mobile games it develops or acquires; Sohu's reliance on online advertising sales and online games for its revenues; and the impact of the U.S. TCJA. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Sohu's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other filings with and information furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Conference Call and Webcast 

Sohu's management team will host a conference call at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, August 7, 2023 (7:30 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time, August 7, 2023) following the quarterly results announcement. Participants can register for the conference call by clicking here, which will lead them to the conference registration website. Upon registration, participants will receive details for the conference call, including the dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN. Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin.

The live Webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Sohu's website at https://investors.sohu.com/

About Sohu

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) was established by Dr. Charles Zhang, one of China's internet pioneers, in the 1990s. As a mainstream media platform, Sohu is indispensable to the daily life of millions of Chinese, providing a network of web properties and community based products which continually offer a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication to the vast number of Sohu users. Sohu has built one of the most comprehensive matrices of Chinese language web properties, consisting of the leading online media destinations Sohu News App, mobile news portal m.sohu.com, PC portal www.sohu.com; online video website tv.sohu.com; and the online games platform www.changyou.com/en/.

Sohu provides online brand advertising services as well as multiple news, information and content services on its matrix of websites and also on its mobile platforms. Sohu's online game business, conducted by its subsidiary Changyou, develops and operates a diverse portfolio of PC and mobile games, such as the well-known Tian Long Ba Bu ("TLBB") PC and Legacy TLBB Mobile.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Ms. Pu Huang

Sohu.com Limited

Tel:

+86 (10) 6272-6645

E-mail:

[email protected]

In the United States:

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Christensen

Tel:

+1 (480) 614-3004

E-mail:

[email protected]

SOHU.COM LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)






Three Months Ended


Jun. 30, 2023

Mar. 31, 2023

Jun. 30, 2022

Revenues:






    Brand advertising

$

23,883

$

22,524

$

24,923

    Online games

118,426

129,463

157,294

    Others

9,781

9,806

12,563

Total revenues

152,090

161,793

194,780








Cost of revenues:






Brand advertising (includes share-based compensation
expense of $-21,  $13, and $14, respectively)

16,705

18,687

23,964

Online games (includes share-based compensation
expense of $18,  $18, and $42, respectively)

15,839

19,028

25,691

Others 

4,477

2,728

3,345

Total cost of revenues

37,021

40,443

53,000








Gross profit

115,069

121,350

141,780








Operating expenses:






Product development (includes share-based
compensation expense of $179, $269, and $589,
respectively) 

69,492

73,048

65,098

Sales and marketing (includes share-based compensation
expense of  $-52, $35, and $33, respectively) 

57,153

52,443

53,359

General and administrative (includes share-based
compensation expense of $134, $410, and $708,
respectively)

11,372

14,311

13,229

Total operating expenses

138,017

139,802

131,686








Operating profit/(loss)

(22,948)

(18,452)

10,094








Other income, net

5,131

3,797

7,235

Interest income

11,041

11,084

3,720

Exchange difference

3,067

(1,074)

4,943

Income/(loss) before income tax expense

(3,709)

(4,645)

25,992








Income tax expense

17,747

13,289

17,323

Net income/(loss)

(21,456)

(17,934)

8,669








Less: Net income/(loss)  attributable to the
noncontrolling interest shareholders

(261)

(1)

1








Net income/(loss) attributable to Sohu.com Limited

(21,195)

(17,933)

8,668








Basic net income/(loss) per share/ADS attributable to
Sohu.com Limited5

$

(0.62)

$

(0.53)

$

0.25

Shares/ADSs used in computing basic net income/(loss) per
share/ADS attributable to Sohu.com Limited

34,091

34,091

34,535








Diluted net income/(loss) per share/ADS attributable to
Sohu.com Limited

$

(0.62)

$

(0.53)

$

0.25

Shares/ADSs used in computing diluted net income/(loss)
per share/ADS attributable to Sohu.com Limited

34,091

34,091

34,535

















5 Each ADS represents one ordinary share.

SOHU.COM LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)







As of Jun. 30, 2023

As of Dec. 31, 2022

ASSETS



Current assets:



           Cash and cash equivalents

$

482,623

$

697,821

           Restricted cash

3,168

3,641

           Short-term investments

528,615

473,624

           Accounts receivable, net

58,531

67,541

           Prepaid and other current assets 

87,530

83,093

Total current assets

1,160,467

1,325,720

Fixed assets, net

270,338

288,226

Goodwill 

46,868

47,415

Long-term investments, net

24,104

26,012

Intangible assets, net

3,629

5,394

Long-term time deposits

370,796

265,802

Other assets

10,914

19,207

Total assets

$

1,887,116

$

1,977,776





LIABILITIES 



Current liabilities:



           Accounts payable 

$

47,647

$

56,449

           Accrued liabilities

112,025

126,461

           Receipts in advance and deferred revenue

47,632

48,080

           Accrued salary and benefits

57,105

60,754

           Taxes payables

9,826

10,612

           Other short-term liabilities

117,941

114,532

Total current liabilities

$

392,176

$

416,888





Long-term other payables

1,223

1,795

Long-term tax liabilities

451,911

448,043

Other long-term liabilities

207

340

Total long-term liabilities

$

453,341

$

450,178

                         Total liabilities

$

845,517

$

867,066










SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:



          Sohu.com Limited shareholders' equity

1,040,593

1,109,442

          Noncontrolling interest

1,006

1,268

                     Total shareholders' equity

$

1,041,599

$

1,110,710





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity  

$

1,887,116

$

1,977,776

SOHU.COM LIMITED

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATIONS MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)





















Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2023

Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2023

Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2022


GAAP

Non-GAAP
Adjustment

Non-
GAAP

GAAP

Non-GAAP
Adjustment

Non-
GAAP

GAAP

Non-GAAP
Adjustment

Non-
GAAP























(21)

(a)



13

(a)



14

(a)

Brand advertising gross profit

$

7,178

$

(21)

$

7,157

$

3,837

$

13

$

3,850

$

959

$

14

$

973

Brand advertising gross margin

30 %


30 %

17 %


17 %

4 %


4 %























18

(a)



18

(a)



42

(a)

Online games gross profit 

$

102,587

$

18

$

102,605

$

110,435

$

18

$

110,453

$

131,603

$

42

$

131,645

Online games gross margin

87 %


87 %

85 %


85 %

84 %


84 %























-

(a)



-

(a)



-

(a)

Others gross profit 

$

5,304

$

-

$

5,304

$

7,078

$

-

$

7,078

$

9,218

$

-

$

9,218

Others gross margin

54 %


54 %

72 %


72 %

73 %


73 %























(3)

(a)



31

(a)



56

(a)

Gross profit

$

115,069

$

(3)

$

115,066

$

121,350

$

31

$

121,381

$

141,780

$

56

$

141,836

Gross margin

76 %


76 %

75 %


75 %

73 %


73 %






































Operating expenses

$

138,017

$

(261)

(a) $

137,756

$

139,802

$

(714)

(a) $

139,088

$

131,686

$

(1,330)

(a) $

130,356























258

(a)



745

(a)



1,386

(a)

Operating profit/(loss)

$

(22,948)

$

258

$

(22,690)

$

(18,452)

$

745

$

(17,707)

$

10,094

$

1,386

$

11,480

Operating margin

-15 %


-15 %

-11 %


-11 %

5 %


6 %



















Income tax expense

$

17,747

$

(3,061)

(d)$

14,686

$

13,289

$

(2,420)

(c,d)$

10,869

$

17,323

$

(1,405)

(c,d)$

15,918























258

(a)



745

(a)



1,386

(a)




-




2,218

(b)



978

(b)




-




(555)

(c)



(244)

(c)




3,061

(d)



2,975

(d)



1,649

(d)

Net income/(loss) before non-
controlling interest

$

(21,456)

$

3,319

$

(18,137)

$

(17,934)

$

5,383

$

(12,551)

$

8,669

$

3,769

$

12,438























258

(a)



745

(a)



1,386

(a)




-




2,218

(b)



978

(b)




-




(555)

(c)



(244)

(c)




3,061

(d)



2,975

(d)



1,649

(d)

Net income/(loss) attributable to
Sohu.com Limited for diluted net
income/(loss) per share/ADS

$

(21,195)

$

3,319

$

(17,876)

$

(17,933)

$

5,383

$

(12,550)

$

8,668

$

3,769

$

12,437

Diluted net income/(loss) per
share/ADS attributable to Sohu.com
Limited

$

(0.62)

$

(0.52)

$

(0.53)

$

(0.37)

$

0.25

$

0.36

Shares/ADSs used in computing
diluted net income/(loss) per
share/ADS attributable to Sohu.com
Limited

34,091


34,091

34,091


34,091

34,535


34,535






































Note:

















(a) To eliminate the impact of share-based awards.

(b) To adjust for changes in the fair value of the Company's investments.

(c) To adjust for the impacts of income tax related to changes in the fair value of the Company's investments.

(d) To adjust for the effect of the Toll Charge.

SOURCE Sohu.com Limited

Also from this source

Sohu.com to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 7, 2023

SOHU.COM REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.