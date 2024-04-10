Soil Treatment Market size is set to grow by USD 16.46 billion from 2023-2027, Need to meet rising demand for crops boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global soil treatment market size is estimated to grow by USD 16.46 bn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.82% during the forecast period. The Soil Treatment Market is crucial for increasing crop production to meet rising food demand due to population growth. Modern agriculture involves using products like insecticides (Malathion, organophosphates), fungicides (Mancozeb, dithiocarbamates), and fertilizers (chemicals, petroleum hydrocarbons, heavy metals) to enhance yield and protect against pests, diseases (fungal diseases, blight, downy mildew), and contaminants. Sustainable practices like organic amendments, pH adjusters, and weed controllers are essential for maintaining soil fertility and water holding capacity. Developing countries focus on strategic developments, awareness, and advanced technologies in soil treatment techniques for improved agricultural practices.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Soil Treatment Market 2023-2027

Soil Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.82% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 16.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.03 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 29% Key countries US, China, Japan, Spain, and Germany

Segment Overview

This soil treatment market report extensively covers market segmentation by Type (Organic amendments, pH adjusters, Soil protection) Technology (Physiochemical treatment, Biological treatment, Thermal treatment) Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market segmentation by Type

The Soil Treatment Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing awareness of environmental concerns and the need for advanced technologies to address soil issues in both developed and developing countries. Technologies such as biotechnology, thermal treatment, and chemical oxygenation are at the forefront of strategic developments in this industry. Ecosystem analysis plays a crucial role in identifying the most effective treatment methods for specific soil conditions. Biological treatment using manures, pH adjusters, and organic amendments enhances soil quality by improving water holding capacity, nutrient retention, and cation exchange capacity. Physical components like particle matter and contamination from industrialization, synthetic substances, and horticultural synthetic chemicals are effectively addressed through thermal treatment and phytosanitary measures. The market also focuses on addressing soil-borne pests and contamination from air pollutants, sewage pipes, and landfills. Biological components, including microbes and the microbial community, play a vital role in maintaining soil health and crop yield. As health consciousness grows, there is a rising demand for high-quality food grains, organic food, and sustainable farming practices. In summary, the Soil Treatment Market is driven by the need to mitigate the effects of man-made substances on soil quality and promote sustainable farming practices. Technological advancements and a focus on ecosystem analysis are key factors in addressing various soil issues and ensuring healthy soil for future generations.

Geography Overview

The Soil Treatment Market in North America is experiencing significant growth, driven by the region's large agricultural sector and increasing focus on soil health and sustainability. Fungus gnats and soil mealybugs pose threats to crops, leading to the widespread use of soil application of fungicides and nematicides like aldicarb, fenamiphos, oxamyl, and microscopic nematodes to control pests and diseases caused by fungal infections, such as those caused by Meloidogyne incognita and Pratylenchus brachyurus. Grains, cereals, and other crops, including wheat, cotton, maize, vegetables, and fruits, are vulnerable to these disruptions, which can lead to substantial losses. The preference for high-quality produce and the adoption of advanced agricultural practices further fuel the market's growth. Agriculture and ecosystems rely on soil health for crop production, making soil treatment essential for food security and a stable food supply. Soil treatment techniques include soil drenching, broadcast, and furrow application. These methods help control diseases caused by plant pathogens and improve soil health, ultimately increasing crop yields.

The soil treatment market is witnessing a major trend towards precision agriculture, utilizing advanced technologies and data-driven methods for optimizing practices. Soil sensors and monitoring systems are key components, providing real-time data on moisture, temperature, nutrients, and pH. This enables farmers to make informed decisions, enhancing efficiency and productivity. Herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and nematicides are commonly used in soil treatment for weed and pest control, with no-till and minimum-till farming gaining popularity. Factors influencing adoption include weed pressure, herbicide use, costs, and crop establishment. Soil applications include grains, cereals, and microscopic nematodes.

The Soil Treatment Market faces challenges in developing countries due to farmers' low literacy and awareness of sustainable farming techniques. Conventional methods persist, hindering the adoption of soil treatment practices. Key challenges include lack of skilled labor, contamination from industrialization and synthetic substances, and soil-borne pests. Benefits of soil treatment, such as increased crop yield and moisture retention, are not widely recognized. The market's growth depends on addressing these issues and promoting environmentally friendly, sustainable solutions like organic farming and agricultural microbials.

Research Analysis

The Soil Treatment Market encompasses the production and sale of various products used to enhance the quality and productivity of arable land. Key components of this market include herbicides, which prevent weed seeds from germinating during crop sowing. The popularity of these treatments lies in their ability to effectively control weed populations, ensuring proper crop establishment. However, concerns regarding contaminants in soil treatment products have arisen. These contaminants can include non-degradable materials, such as oil and petroleum hydrocarbons, as well as heavy metals and chemicals. Industrialization and agricultural practices have led to increased use of synthetic substances, contributing to contamination from particle matter, contamination from horticultural synthetic chemicals, and pollutants from sewage pipes and landfills. It is essential to address these issues to maintain the health and sustainability of our agricultural land.

SOURCE Technavio