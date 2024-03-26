Soirée at Zachari Presents: An Epic Event Planners Party & Showcase beyond ordinary at the beach!

OXNARD, Calif., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Soirée at Zachari, the premier exclusive industry-only event situated perfectly between Santa Barbara and Los Angeles, at the picturesque Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach, Curio Collection by Hilton. This exclusive soirée is set to take place at the esteemed beachfront resort, recently named the #1 Best New Hotel in USA TODAY's 10Best Awards, offering wedding and event planners a chance to experience the properties' convenient location between both Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, one of the country's most popular wedding destinations.

The event, hosted by Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach will be planned and produced by one of Santa Barbara's most recognized event and wedding planners, Sophie Spier of Amazing Days Events, who has worked over the last 12 years to build a thriving and supportive event planner community in Santa Barbara and hopes to see the same built at the Soirée. This event will showcase over 30+ industry vendors and an extraordinary menu crafted with passion and creativity by both the resort and Seasons Catering. Drawing inspiration from global cuisines, the dishes will feature a harmonious blend of flavors and innovative techniques, resulting in a gastronomic experience like no other.

Guests attending the Soirée can also expect to be immersed in a showcase of themed "coastal" vignettes as applications from several wedding planners have been carefully selected and a partnership made possible by Ventura Rental Party & Events will showcase not only new inventory but design excellence inspiring creativity from the select group of wedding planners. Some of the selected planners include:

Claudia Hoste from Hoste Events, Alana Beal from Alana Rae Events, Holly Gray from Anything from but Gray Events & Deanna Nash from Deanna Nash Events.

Beyond the exceptional food, entertainment, and design the Soirée will be held in the hotel's beachside backdrop will and set the perfect atmosphere for mingling, tasting the best bites, and viewing the newest items and designs for upcoming 2024 & 2025 events.

The Soirée at Zachari is an event industry-only event, intended for event and wedding planners promising a gathering of like-minded individuals who appreciate the finer aspects of gastronomy, mixology, event design, and event production. Spaces are limited. Reservations can be made through the official website at soireeatzachari.com. Guests are encouraged to RSVP early and secure their space to avoid disappointment.

If planners are traveling from out of the area and want to stay and play, a limited number of discounted room rates are being offered to those who RSVP early.

For more information about Soirée at Zachari and to reserve your spot at the Soirée or to showcase your professional services at the event please visit the official website at (https://www.soireeatzachari.com/)

