Sojern Introduces New Members to Destinations Advisory Board in New York City

SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sojern, the leading travel marketing platform, is excited to announce the latest members of its esteemed 2024 Destinations Advisory Board. This board, composed of influential leaders in North America, has expanded with exceptional new members and convened in New York City yesterday.

Marking the first-ever 2024 meeting in NYC, Janette Roush, EVP of Marketing & Digital at New York City Tourism + Conventions, shared, "We are pleased to host and gather influential leaders for insightful dialogues, valuable exchanges, and progressive growth to meet the evolving demands of destinations. For several years, we have collaborated with Sojern as our digital marketing partner for both international and domestic strategies. With the advancements in AI shaping the travel landscape, we believe it's a prime opportunity to convene with fellow thought leaders. Together, we can delve into market analysis and mutually enhance our knowledge."

As Sojern continues to invest in destination solutions, these experts will collaborate and learn from each other to address unique needs and pave the way for the future. The 2024 board of advisors is comprised of forward-thinking destination leaders with decades of tourism experience and a wealth of knowledge. The advisors include:

Sojern has been a reliable partner for destination marketing organizations (DMOs), providing cutting-edge solutions to boost visitation and highlight the economic benefits of digital marketing programs. Leveraging travel data from a vast network of global partners, including flight and hotel bookings, Sojern empowers destination customers with unparalleled traveler insights, multichannel scalability, and customized co-op strategies . Sojern also reaches diverse audiences with a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion, sustainability, and meetings and event planners.

"It is such an honor and privilege to spend time with some of the most forward thinking DMO marketers on the planet. Their collective voice helps to drive our decisions on how to productize our business. This influence extends from the insights we offer to developing distinct market segments (DEI, Meetings & Conventions, Sustainability), to exploring emerging platforms like social media, CTV, and SEM," said Richard Black, Global Vice President of Destinations at Sojern. "It is up to us to build opportunities that make every dollar count which ultimately shapes the stories our clients are telling about us."

To learn more about how Sojern collaborates with destination marketers, please visit: www.sojern.com/destinations .

Sojern is a leading travel marketing platform designed to boost growth and profitability for the travel industry. The Sojern Travel Marketing Platform is a set of easy-to-use software and services that delivers unrivaled traveler insight, intelligent audiences, multichannel activation and optimization, and a connected guest experience—all in one place. More than 10,000 travel marketers rely on our platform annually to find, attract, convert and engage travelers. Founded in 2007, Sojern is headquartered in San Francisco, California with teams in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

