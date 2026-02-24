Sol Adds Seasoned C-Suite Operator Colby Thames to Deepen Client Partnerships

HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sol Digital has appointed Colby Thames – a veteran COO and CTO for B2B service companies – as Client Executive. He will focus on growing and deepening enterprise partnerships as the firm expands its practices in ERP solutions, AdTech, and workforce scheduling systems.

Thames' decades of operational experience give him a practitioner's perspective on the challenges facing today's enterprise leaders. In his new role at Sol, he will work closely with prospective clients to understand their operational, technology, and organizational needs – translating those insights into advisory and execution partnerships that deliver measurable outcomes.

"Colby is not a career sales guy," said Kaan Aslansan, a Sol Managing Partner. "Rather, he has lived the operating pressures our clients face. That credibility and empathy allow him to engage in deeper, more meaningful conversations with executives who are navigating complex transformation initiatives."

Prior to joining Sol, Thames served as CTO at both Certegy Payment Solutions and Choice! Energy Management, and as COO of SunGard Global Accounts (now part of FIS). Across those roles, he led large-scale technology modernization efforts and growth initiatives for enterprise and private-equity-backed companies.

Sol founder Daniel Gavula added, "Colby's operating experience helps him quickly diagnose a potential customer's needs and identify both quick wins and longer-term capital improvements that Sol can help implement. As organizations seek partners who can bridge strategy and execution, we know his ability to engage as a peer will resonate strongly with C-suites and senior decision-makers."

"I've spent much of my career on the other side of the table, not in sales but in taking responsibility for delivering outcomes for the firms I worked at," said Thames. "That experience is exactly what attracted me to Sol. Even as a consulting firm, Sol is committed to going beyond strategy and delivering practical, tangible outcomes for its clients. That's the definition of true partnership. My role is to help organizations see how Sol can support them in ways that are grounded in real operational experience and built to last."

Based in Houston, Texas, Thames lives with his wife, Karen. He is also deeply committed to youth development, having coached youth and high-school sports for more than 25 years.

Thames' appointment continues Sol's ongoing investment in leadership to support its growth as a trusted partner to organizations navigating change.

About Sol

Sol is a consulting firm providing advisory and talent services. It helps organizations plan and execute complex business and technology transformations. Unlike traditional consulting firms, it combines strategic advisory with embedded delivery teams. The firm partners with clients to modernize platforms, scale teams, and drive meaningful, measurable progress. Learn more at www.wearesol.com.

