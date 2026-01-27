Sol Digital Enlists Former Rizing President Carl Graves for Next Phase of Growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sol Digital, LLC, a technology-focused consulting and talent solutions partner, announced today that Carl Graves has joined the company as its third Managing Partner. Mr. Graves joins Kaan Aslansan and Daniel Gavula in Sol's senior leadership team as the firm enters a new phase of growth, scale, and operational maturity.

Graves Helps Companies Like Sol Structure for Growth

Carl Graves joins Sol as Managing Director

Mr. Graves brings more than two decades of executive experience leading and scaling fast-growth services organizations. Prior to joining Sol, he co-founded and served as President of Rizing, an SAP Services Partner, where he helped grow the company from startup to more than 1,500 personnel and nearly $250 million in revenue. He also directly managed more than 10 M&A transactions, including Rizing's sale to WIPRO Ltd.

Before co-founding Rizing, Mr. Graves served as Chief Financial Officer of Genesis Solutions, an IBM Maximo Services Partner. Under his financial and operational leadership, Genesis grew from a startup phase to more than 100 personnel and nearly $20 million in services revenue prior to its private equity sale.

**Read Carl Graves' Full Bio: ** https://wearesol.com/team-member/carl-graves/

Sol's Founders See Graves Recreating Rizing Success

"Carl's background scaling companies from early-stage to mid-market maturity brings exactly the experience Sol needs at this moment," said Daniel Gavula, Managing Partner & Founder. "He understands how to pair disciplined operations with high-trust client service, and that alignment is foundational to Sol's long-term vision."

Managing Partner Kaan Aslansan added, "Carl's leadership will help us build the systems, processes, and operational backbone needed to support our ongoing growth. His track record at Rizing speaks for itself, and we're excited to bring that caliber of leadership to Sol."

Read their full statement on Sol's company blog: https://wearesol.com/carl-graves-joins-sol-as-managing-partner/

Before his work at Rizing and Genesis, Mr. Graves was a Vice President in Corporate Finance at FleetBoston Financial Corporation, where he structured and syndicated debt offerings for industrial clients and leveraged buyouts. He also served as a Lieutenant in the United States Navy. Mr. Graves holds a BS from the United States Naval Academy and an MBA from Yale University.

Evolving Our Management Framework

As part of Sol's updated management structure, Mr. Graves will oversee operational functions, including financial management, HR, legal, and technology. Mr. Aslansan will continue to lead business development, and Mr. Gavula will continue to oversee client-delivery excellence.

"Sol has built something rare—a culture that pairs deep consulting capability with a people-first mindset," Mr. Graves said. "I'm thrilled to join the team and help position Sol for its next chapter of growth, scale, and operational excellence. The company's trajectory reminds me of the early Rizing days, and I look forward to helping replicate that same level of disciplined, high-trust execution."

