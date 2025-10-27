SOL DE JANEIRO NAMES JORDAN SAXEMARD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING & DIGITAL OFFICER

Dynamic Global Leader Brings Two Decades of Beauty, Luxury, and Technology Expertise to Drive the Next Era of Joyful Growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sol de Janeiro today announced the appointment of Jordan Saxemard as Global Chief Marketing & Digital Officer, effective immediately.

Jordan Saxemard

A French-American global executive and creative leader with over two decades of experience building some of the world's most admired brands, Saxemard joins Sol de Janeiro to lead global brand and product marketing, communications, digital, and consumer engagement strategy. He will report directly to Heela Yang, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sol de Janeiro. The appointment marks a new chapter for Sol de Janeiro as the brand amplifies its global mission of celebratory beauty and deepens its emotional connection with customers worldwide.

"As we enter our next chapter, I am excited to partner with Jordan to continue bringing our joyful, inclusive vision of beauty to more people around the world. Jordan brings a rare mix of analytical rigor, creative vision, and global experience," said Heela Yang, CEO & Co-Founder of Sol de Janeiro. "He has proven throughout his career that he can grow brands that are both emotionally resonant and commercially powerful. His understanding of how culture, innovation, and community intersect will be instrumental as Sol de Janeiro continues its evolution as a global lifestyle brand rooted in joy."

Saxemard joins Sol de Janeiro following senior leadership roles across beauty, luxury, and technology. Recently, he served as President for the Americas and EMEA at Dyson, leading commercial and marketing transformation and driving the breakthrough success of the Dyson Airwrap, the #1 hair-styling tool in the U.S., while advancing the brand's innovation-driven storytelling.

Prior to that, during his 12-year tenure at Coty Luxury, Saxemard was instrumental in the turnaround and expansion of Gucci Beauty—revamping the brand's fragrance pillars including Gucci Flora and Gucci Guilty, and leading the relaunch of Gucci Makeup alongside the continued success of Gucci Bloom. His work helped reposition Gucci as one of the fastest-growing and most culturally resonant prestige beauty houses. Beyond Gucci, he oversaw marketing and commercial strategy across fragrance, makeup, skincare, and nail, partnering with leading fashion and lifestyle brands such as Tiffany & Co., Chloé, Bottega Veneta, Miu Miu, and Philosophy Skincare, elevating them to new levels of cultural influence and commercial success.

A believer in the power of creativity, curiosity, and teamwork, Saxemard has built a reputation for uniting global teams around ideas that spark both growth and joy. An early champion of digital transformation, he is known for blending data-driven insight with emotional storytelling to create high-impact consumer experiences.

"When I first moved to the United States, in 2016, one of the very first products that caught my attention was Sol de Janeiro's now-iconic Brazilian Bum Bum Cream," said Saxemard. "The scent, the storytelling, the confidence—everything about it felt instantly joyful and unapologetically original. Watching Sol de Janeiro grow from a cult favorite into a global phenomenon approaching two billion in sales has been one of the most remarkable beauty success stories of the last decade. To now join the brand feels incredibly special—a full-circle moment that brings together my passion for creativity, innovation, and consumer connection. Sol de Janeiro's growth proves that when innovation meets emotion, extraordinary things can happen."

About Sol de Janeiro

Sol de Janeiro, part of the L'Occitane Group, is an award-winning beauty brand with a mission to spark self-celebration, radiant joy, and connection through highly efficacious body-care and fragrance icons. Founded in 2015, the brand has quickly become a global category leader, beloved for its clinically proven formulas, luscious textures, and sensorial storytelling. With a community spanning generations and geographies, Sol de Janeiro has earned honors including TIME100's Most Influential Companies, Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies, and WWD Beauty Inc Power Brands 2024. Available at Sephora and soldejaneiro.com, Sol de Janeiro is rooted in the belief that beauty is an attitude, not a standard.

Media Contact

Svetlana Legetic, VP Global Public Relations & Brand Communications | [email protected]

SOURCE Sol de Janeiro