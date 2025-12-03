The Rose You Never Saw Coming: Sol de Janeiro Introduces Rosa Charmosa Dewy Cream and Cheirosa 91 Perfume Mist

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sol de Janeiro introduces Rosa Charmosa Dewy Cream and Cheirosa 91 Perfume Mist, a duo that redefines what body care can look, feel, and smell like. At a time when body care is becoming the new skincare frontier, Sol de Janeiro continues to lead the conversation, bringing innovative Brazilian ingredients and the brand's signature sensoriality to one of beauty's most classic notes—turning rose into something juicy, modern, and full of life.

These two innovations launch alongside a campaign that celebrates Sol de Janeiro's mission of self-celebration. The brand is flipping the script, pairing transformative, skin-loving formulas with the power of positive self-talk to turn self-care into self-celebration. Rosa Charmosa and Cheirosa 91 embody beauty that uplifts inside and out, reminding us that caring for skin begins with how we speak to ourselves.

"We gave rose a Brazilian soul," said Heela Yang, Co-Founder and CEO of Sol de Janeiro. "It is luminous, joyful, and alive. Rosa Charmosa and Cheirosa 91 are about treating your body with the same intention you give your face, because confidence should feel effortless."

At the heart of the collection, Rosa Charmosa Dewy Cream is a dewy-fresh formula that gives skin an instant, light-catching glow with a whipped texture that melts on contact. It brings facial-grade innovation to body care, boosting skin luminosity with 48-hour hydration and visible radiance. Powered by crystal peptides, soothing rosewater, and Brazilian yacón essence, sourced from the rainforests of Brazil, this natural ingredient is rich in fructose, which helps draw in and retain lasting hydration instantly and over time. The yacón essence is extracted through cold-press technology to preserve its potency—an innovative process that ensures maximum efficacy and purity.

Completing the ritual, Cheirosa 91 Perfume Mist is a reinvention of rose through a distinctly Brazilian lens, featuring Rio Pink Rose, passionfruit and honey caramel—a blend that is juicy, radiant, and unforgettable. This upbeat fragrance captures the pulse of a new rhythm with fresh-picked notes and the bold essence of Rio Pink Rose, expertly captured by Scent Imprint Technology, Sol de Janeiro's latest innovation in perfumery. Together, they turn daily care into a ritual of reflection and radiance—proof that body care can be both performance and pleasure.

"Our goal was to bring scientific precision to the body ritual without losing the soul of what makes Sol so beloved," said Valerie Bonime, SVP, Global Product Marketing at Sol de Janeiro. "We formulated Rosa Charmosa to address what the body needs—clinically proven to deliver 48-hour hydration and a lasting glow—while offering the same sensorial joy our consumers expect. With Cheirosa 91, we wanted to reimagine rose for Brazil: fruity, modern, and full of life."

Rosa Charmosa joins Sol de Janeiro's iconic body-care wardrobe, from the cult-favorite Brazilian Bum Bum Cream to new innovations that invite fans to wardrobe their glow by mood, texture, and scent. It also expands Sol de Janeiro's fragrance footprint, building on its growing floral category that includes Cheirosa 68, Cheirosa 87, Cheirosa 40, and Cheirosa 76.

Rosa Charmosa Dewy Cream and Cheirosa 91 Perfume Mist will be available globally beginning December 2025 at Sephora and Sephora at Kohl's in the Americas (United States).

Sol de Janeiro is the award-winning beauty brand known for its Brazilian-inspired body care and transportive fragrance. Founded in 2015, the brand has quickly become a category leader, beloved for its clinically proven formulas, luscious textures, and sensorial experiences. With a global community spanning generations and geographies, Sol de Janeiro has earned top honors including TIME100's Most Influential Companies, Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies, and WWD's Beauty Inc Power Brands.

Available at Sephora and online at soldejaneiro.com, Sol de Janeiro is rooted in the belief that beauty is an attitude, not a standard.

