Sol Rei Wine Opens Sonoma Tasting Room Rooted in Pure Artisan Craft and Nature-Inspired Design

SONOMA, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sol Rei Wine, a women-owned boutique wine producer crafting award-winning, pure artisan wines, today announced the opening of its new tasting room in downtown Sonoma. Known for its low-histamine, low-sulfite wines that are third-party lab verified to contain no detectable pesticide, fungicide, or herbicide residues, Sol Rei is dedicated to purity and elevated craftsmanship in the premium wine category.

To showcase the wines, the tasting room is designed as an airy, nature-inspired retreat where guests can "go beyond the glass" and connect with the craft, the land, and the stories behind each wine. A mural on the back wall depicts Northern California wine grapes sourced by Sol Rei, while a wine grapevine is embedded into the front of the bar—an artistic tribute to the vineyards themselves. These details underscore Sol Rei's commitment to sourcing sustainably and organically farmed grapes and to using hand-harvesting and low-input winemaking that preserve purity, aromatics, and natural character.

"Whether it is the ambience in our tasting room or the wines that we make, our focus is our customers who love wine yet seek balance and wellbeing in their lives," said founder Katherine Kitzmiller. "We take pride in offering wines that reflect the integrity of the land and pure winemaking, while providing an intimate, authentic tasting experience."

A Founder's Mission Rooted in Craft and Wellbeing

At the age of 63, Kitzmiller pivoted from plans for a quiet retirement tending a hobby vineyard to launching Sol Rei Wine after a personal health issue sharpened her focus on clean winemaking. Working with a team of veteran winemakers, along with performing extensive wine analysis at an accredited third-party lab, the Sol Rei team was able to successfully create artisan wines with very low levels of histamines, low sulfites, with the added assurance that the wines were free of trace pesticides, herbicides, and fungicides.

Award-Winning Portfolio

With their first vintage in 2023, Sol Rei Wine has rapidly earned national recognition. The 2023 Private Reserve Red was recently awarded Editor's Choice by Wine Enthusiast (Oct. 2025). Sol Rei's Syrah and Private Reserve Red also received Double Gold and Gold Medals at the 2025 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition. The current portfolio includes Sauvignon Blanc, Syrah, Zinfandel, a Private Reserve red blend of Mencía and Petite Sirah, and a sparkling Blanc de Blancs.

Sonoma Tasting Room Grand Opening on December 11, 2025

To celebrate the opening, the Sonoma Valley Chamber of Commerce and the City of Sonoma will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 11 from 4–6 p.m., at the Sol Rei Wine tasting room. Located just steps from Sonoma Plaza, down a brick walkway framed by verdant arches, flowers, and fountains, this serene setting embodies Sol Rei Wine's focus on nature, craft, and wellbeing - creating a peaceful retreat in the heart of Sonoma.

Sol Rei Tasting Room Information

Address: 25 East Napa Street, Suite E, Sonoma, CA

Hours: Daily 11 a.m.–5 p.m. (Closed Tuesdays)

Walk-ins welcome; reservations encouraged for parties of 6+.

Website: www.solreiwine.com

Instagram: @solreiwine

About Sol Rei Wine

Sol Rei Wine is a women-owned boutique wine producer in Northern California with an uncompromising focus on creating pure artisan wine. With its first vintage released in 2023, Sol Rei offers premium, low-histamine, low-sulfite wines that are lab-tested to be free of detectable pesticide residues. Guided by award-winning winemakers, the brand's mission is to elevate connection, wellbeing, and the art of intentional living through exceptional wine.

