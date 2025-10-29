Sol Rei Wine's 2023 Private Reserve Red Named Editor's Choice by Wine Enthusiast

A rare Mencía-driven blend wins top accolades

SONOMA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sol Rei Wine, a leading producer of clean artisan wine, proudly announces that its 2023 Private Reserve Red has been awarded Editor's Choice by Wine Enthusiast, earning a 92-point rating that celebrates both craftsmanship and originality. In a region known for Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinot Noir, Sol Rei breaks convention with a blend anchored by the Spanish-heritage grape Mencía—a rarity in California and the foundation for the wine's bright, expressive character.



Described by Wine Enthusiast as offering "dried red currant, tobacco leaf, and creamy vanilla" on the nose and "concentrated yet light on its feet" on the palate, the Private Reserve Red delivers layers of pomegranate, cranberry, and citrus zest framed by refined tannins. With its 13.7% ABV and balanced acidity, the wine pairs seamlessly with the season's most beloved dishes—particularly Thanksgiving turkey and holiday ham. Its juicy stone-fruit core lifts savory flavors while its silky texture and gentle spice harmonize beautifully with glazes, stuffings, and roasted vegetables.



"The Private Reserve Red embodies what Sol Rei stands for—crafting wines of purity, balance, and authenticity," said founder Katherine Kitzmiller, who established Sol Rei Wine to bring clean, sustainably made wines to discerning drinkers. "Receiving Editor's Choice is a tremendous honor and affirmation of our belief that great wines can be both artful and clean — made with lower sulfites and histamines without sacrificing depth or flavor."



The 2023 Private Reserve Red retails for approximately $52 and is available in limited quantities. Wine enthusiasts can experience it at Sol Rei's new tasting room just getting underway in downtown Sonoma or online at solreiwine.com.

SOURCE Sol Rei Wine