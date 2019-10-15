SOL: Sasol Limited - Timetable for Announcement of Outcome of Independent Board Review, Release of 2019 Annual Financial Results and Date of Annual General Meeting

JOHANNESBURG, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sasol shareholders are referred to the Company's announcements on 16 August 2019 and 6 September 2019 regarding the delay in the release of Sasol's annual results for the year ended 30 June 2019 (2019 financial results) and related year-end publications to allow for the completion of the independent review commissioned by the Sasol board of directors (the Board) in May 2019 (the Board Review).

Board Review

The report from the Board Review is complete and the Board will now consider the findings and determine any appropriate steps arising from these. The Board expects to make an announcement on these matters in due course.

Release of 2019 financial results and related year-end publications

The Company will release its 2019 financial results as well as its 2019 annual financial statements and other related year-end publications on Monday, 28 October 2019.

The JSE has been informed of Sasol's intention to release its 2019 financial results on 28 October 2019. Later today, the JSE will release an announcement, as it is obliged to do in terms of para 3.17(b) of its listings requirements, informing Sasol shareholders that the Company has not released its 2019 provisional financial results and annual financial statements in accordance with the JSE listings requirements and cautioning that Sasol's listing on the JSE is under threat of suspension and possible removal. An annotation to that effect will also be made on the JSE trading system, which will be removed as soon as Sasol's 2019 financial results and annual financial statements are released.

Annual general meeting

The annual general meeting of shareholders of Sasol will be held at 10:00 on Wednesday, 27 November 2019 at The Forum, The Campus, Wanderers Building, 57 Sloane Street, Bryanston, Johannesburg, South Africa, to transact the business stated in the notice of annual general meeting (AGM notice). The AGM notice, incorporating a summary of the 2019 annual financial statements will be published on the Sasol website and distributed to Sasol shareholders by 29 October 2019.

Disclaimer – Forward-looking statements

Sasol may, in this document, make certain statements that are not historical facts and relate to analyses and other information which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements may also relate to our future prospects, developments and business strategies. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding exchange rate fluctuations, volume growth, increases in market share, total shareholder return, executing our growth projects (including LCCP), oil and gas reserves, cost reductions, our Continuous Improvement (CI) initiative and business performance outlook. Words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "seek", "will", "plan", "could", "may", "endeavour", "target", "forecast" and "project" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. If one or more of these risks materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. You should understand that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors are discussed more fully in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed on 28 August 2018 and in other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The list of factors discussed therein is not exhaustive; when relying on forward-looking statements to make investment decisions, you should carefully consider both these factors and other uncertainties and events. Forward-looking statements apply only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Feroza Syed

Chief Investor Relations Officer

Direct telephone: +27(0)10-344-7778

investor.relations@sasol.com

SOURCE Sasol Limited