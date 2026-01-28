Sola Salons announces new salon coming to Venice

VENICE, Fla., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sola Salons, the premier salon suites concept for established salon professionals, is excited to announce its newest Florida salon coming to 450 Venice Bypass, Venice, FL. Conveniently located in Venice Plaza on the side of T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods, the new Sola Salons features a collection of boutique, move-in-ready salon studios with floor-to-ceiling walls and glass doors that fully close. This unique layout and intentional design allows beauty professionals to operate their individual businesses in privacy and customized one-on-one spaces.

"We are thrilled to expand the Sola Salons family in Florida to the Venice area. There are incredible possibilities for salon professionals with an entrepreneurial spirit to expand their businesses at Sola Salons, while still feeling part of the thriving salon community in Venice" said Anisa Hodzic, General Manager of Sola Salons Venice. "We're excited to welcome the beauty professionals in the area to join the over 20,000 independent salon owners running their businesses at Sola Salons."

Sola Salons provides a turnkey environment for experienced hair stylists, cosmetologists, estheticians, nail technicians, barber, waxers, med spa professionals, massage therapists, makeup artists, lash specialists, professional micro bladers, hair extension specialists, health and wellness professionals and more.

The community at Sola Salons is built on a foundation of support, professionalism, and genuine connection. Our dedicated management team is committed to fostering a welcoming and empowering environment where beauty professionals can thrive. We offer personalized guidance and ongoing business support through an extensive network of industry relationships, an active calendar of education, business, social and philanthropic events, and a connection to professionals services like technology platforms and insurance. Behind the scenes, our reliable maintenance team ensures each salon suite and common area is clean, functional, and beautifully maintained, allowing our professionals to focus on what they do best.

At Sola, we value strong relationships with our beauty pros, listening to their needs, celebrating their successes, and creating a community where everyone feels respected, inspired, and at home.

"As the leading brand in the salon suites segment, we have created a turnkey solution for thousands of beauty professionals to explore a better life as an entrepreneur. We are driven by our desire to use real estate to help aspiring business owners achieve their dreams and live their best lives." said Ben Jones, CEO of Radiance Holdings (parent company of Sola Salons). "With a wide variety of proprietary resources and tools, such as state-of-the-art technology and integrated marketing features, we ensure that our Sola beauty professionals are set up for long-term success from the very beginning."

Sola Salons Venice is located at 450 Venice Bypass, Venice, FL 34292 offering 40 studios and 8,500 square feet of first-class amenities for salon professionals and their clients. Construction tours are offered daily. For more information or to take a tour, visit solasalons.com, call (813) 797-5980 or email [email protected].

ABOUT SOLA SALONS

In 2004, Sola Salons was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with more than 750 locations open in the U.S. and Canada, Sola is proud to offer 20,000+ independent beauty professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Its innovative salon model empowers hair stylists, estheticians, cosmetologists, barbers nail techs, massage therapists, health and wellness professionals and other like-minded professionals to take control of their lives and their careers. Sola provides beauty professionals with beautiful, fully-equipped salon suites alongside the support and tools they need to launch their salon business in no time. For more information, please visit https://www.solasalonstudios.com/locations/venice Instagram.com/sola_sarasota and facebook.com/solasalonssarasota

SOURCE Sola Salons