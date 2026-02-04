Sola Salons announces grand opening of Sola Salons Greenville Downtown in Prisma Health Building

GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sola Salons Greenville Downtown, the premier salon suites concept for established salon professionals, celebrates the opening of its newest salon in Downtown Greenville, SC with an invitation to attend a Grand Opening! Conveniently located in the Prisma Health Building in the heart of Downtown Greenville, the new Sola Salons features a collection of boutique, move-in-ready salon suites with floor-to-ceiling walls and glass doors that fully close. This unique layout and intentional design allows beauty professionals to operate their individual businesses in complete privacy and customized one-on-one spaces.

The Grand Opening, hosted by Sola Salons and local general manager AJ Sterrett will be on Tuesday, March 3rd from 5PM – 7PM. The local team is excited to welcome beauty professionals in the area for a tour of the new salon and the opportunity to learn more about life at Sola Salons. You are invited to enjoy light snacks and beverages, pick-up some Sola swag and meet some of our talented health, wellness and beauty professionals. Thinking about renting a studio at Sola Salons? Come to the event on Wednesday and take advantage of special Grand Opening pricing options! For a peek inside life at Sola Salons please visit Instagram.com/sola_greenville and facebook.com/solagreenville

"We are thrilled to expand the Sola Salons family in Greenville to the Downtown area. There are incredible possibilities for salon professionals with an entrepreneurial spirit to expand their businesses at Sola Salons, while still feeling like part of the thriving salon community in Greenville," said AJ Sterrett, General Manager of Sola Salons Greenville. "We're excited to welcome the beauty professionals in the area to join the over 20,000 independent salon owners running their businesses at Sola Salons."

Sola provides a turnkey environment for experienced hair stylists, cosmetologists, estheticians, nail technicians, barber, waxers, med spa professionals, massage therapists, makeup artists, lash specialists, professional micro bladers, hair extension specialists, health and wellness professionals and more. Suites are equipped with:

Oversized sliding/locking doors

Floor-to-ceiling sound-insulated walls

Modern custom cabinetry and high-end hydraulic styling chairs

Full spectrum LED lighting with dimmers to emulate natural daylight

Utilities and WiFi included in weekly rental fee

On-site laundry facilities and a comfortable break room to relax between clients

Client management platform to help grow your clientele and operate your business (BookNow)

Sustainability is at the forefront of design, construction and operations

Unmatched service and support from a local management team

Since its inception in 2004, Sola has grown to more than 750+ locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Sola is committed to industry leading innovation and a fun salon environment to better support its rapidly growing community of more than 20,000+ independent beauty professionals.

"As the leading brand in the salon suites segment, we have created a turnkey solution for thousands of beauty professionals to explore a better life as an entrepreneur. We are driven by our desire to use real estate to help aspiring business owners achieve their dreams and live their best lives," said Ben Jones, CEO of Radiance Holdings (parent company of Sola Salons). "With a wide variety of proprietary resources and tools, such as state-of-the-art technology and integrated marketing features, we ensure that our Sola beauty professionals are set up for long-term success from the very beginning."

Sola Salons Greenville Downtown is located at 300 E McBee Ave, Greenville, SC 29601 offering 39 studios and 8,500 square feet of first-class amenities for salon professionals and their clients. A limited number of private suites are still available for rent. For more information or to take a tour, visit solasalons.com, call (864)735-1383 or email [email protected]

ABOUT SOLA SALONS

In 2004, Sola Salons was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with more than 750 locations open in the U.S. and Canada, Sola is proud to offer 20,000+ independent beauty professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Its innovative salon model empowers hair stylists, estheticians, cosmetologists, barbers nail techs, massage therapists, health and wellness professionals and other like-minded professionals to take control of their lives and their careers. Sola provides beauty professionals with beautiful, fully-equipped salon studios alongside the support and tools they need to launch their salon business in no time. For more information, please visit www.solasalons.com Instagram.com/sola_greenville and facebook.com/solagreenville

SOURCE Sola Salons