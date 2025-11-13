Sola Salons Celebrates Milestone with Opening of 750th Location in Greenville, SC

Sola Salons Hits 750 Locations, Demonstrating Rapid Growth and Entrepreneurial Opportunities in Salon Suite Franchising

DENVER, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sola Salons, the world's largest studio suite concept and home to more than 21,000 independent beauty professionals, proudly announces the opening of its 750th studio location in Downtown Greenville, South Carolina, marking another historic milestone in the brand's journey of empowering beauty entrepreneurs. Since launching the salon suite concept in 2004, Sola Salons has led the industry in providing a pathway to entrepreneurial freedom for beauty professionals across the United States and Canada.

"Reaching our 750th location reflects the hard work and commitment of our franchise owners and the strength of the Sola Salons community," said Daryl Hurst, President & COO of Sola Salons. "This milestone underscores our mission to be the premier destination where health, wellness, and beauty professionals take control of their careers and find lasting success."

The 8,000-square-foot Greenville location is owned by Four S LLC , whose franchise success story exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit Sola Salons fosters. As a multi-unit franchisee, Four S has made waves within the Sola Salons system, earning Marketing Partner of the Year and Franchise Growth awards at Sola's annual franchise conference.

Four S owns and operates 55 Sola Salons locations across four states including Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia, demonstrating its expertise in growing the brand while creating spaces for beauty professionals to thrive independently.

"Opening the 750th Sola Salons location is incredibly rewarding," said Haynes Chidsey, Sola Salons multi-unit franchise CEO. "It's about more than providing salon suites - it's about creating an environment where beauty professionals can grow their businesses, connect with their community, and embrace the freedom of entrepreneurship at a local level."

The new Greenville studio features 39 studios, of which 30% are pre-leased to local beauty professionals reflecting strong demand for independent ownership. The salon suite model offers minimal overhead, operational flexibility, and a turnkey solution for beauty and wellness professionals and independent entrepreneurs seeking autonomy in their careers. Sola Salons enhances this model by providing comprehensive support through education, marketing initiatives, business & technology resources, community & philanthropic engagement, and success strategies that bring awareness and energy to each independent business.

Sola Salons' growth contributes to local economic development by creating jobs and supporting small business ownership within communities. As the brand continues its aggressive expansion strategy, new locations like Greenville will play a key role in offering entrepreneurial opportunities to more beauty professionals while strengthening local economies.

ABOUT SOLA SALONS

In 2004, Sola Salons was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with 750 locations open in the U.S. and Canada, Sola is proud to offer 21,000+ independent beauty professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Its innovative salon model empowers hair stylists, estheticians, cosmetologists, barbers, nail techs, massage therapists, health and wellness professionals and other like-minded professionals to take control of their lives and their careers. Sola provides beauty professionals with beautiful, fully-equipped salon studios alongside the support and tools they need to launch their salon business in no time. For more information, please visit www.solasalons.com.

