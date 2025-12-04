Sola Salons Drives Q4 Expansion with Record Growth, Landmark Studio Openings, and Strategic Technology and Benefits Partnerships

Record-breaking openings, key partnerships, and recognition on top franchise industry award cement Sola Salons as the industry leader in independent beauty entrepreneurship

DENVER, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sola Salons, the world's largest studio suite concept and home to more than 21,000 independent beauty and wellness professionals, is experiencing a powerful surge in Q4 growth fueled by major openings, strategic innovation and national recognition. This quarter, the company advanced its market position with the launch of a powerful new partnership with Vagaro - delivering industry-leading booking, payment, and client-management tools directly to Sola's network of independent professionals - alongside the rollout of its new benefits program in partnership with Ep6ix, offering access to comprehensive health and insurance options for Sola Pros.

The brand also reached landmark real-estate milestones, including the opening of its 750th location in Greenville, South Carolina, and the debut of its largest studio ever, a 101-suite, 29,903-square-foot flagship in Northeast Minneapolis designed to showcase the future of independent beauty entrepreneurship at scale. Demonstrating the strength and stability of its model, Sola secured a top-tier ranking of #184 on the 2025 Franchise Times Top 400, underscoring the brand's category dominance and sustained nationwide growth. Combined with continued expansion into new markets, accelerated multi-unit development, and the rollout of several new technology platforms and operational enhancements to support franchisees, Sola Salons will enter 2026 with unmatched momentum and a clear leadership position in the booming salon suite industry.

"This quarter marks an extraordinary chapter in Sola Salons' growth story," said Daryl Hurst, President & COO of Sola Salons. "Our partnership with Vagaro empowers our beauty professionals with the best tools to manage and grow their businesses, while milestones like our 750th location and our largest studio ever highlight the power of our franchise model and the trust franchisees place in our brand. We are proud to lead the salon suite industry, and we go into 2026 with extraordinary innovation, and a commitment to helping independent professionals across the U.S. and Canada thrive."

With 750 locations across the U.S. and Canada supporting more than 21,000 independent beauty and wellness professionals, Sola Salons has established itself as a premier destination for independent beauty professionals seeking to operate their own businesses in a high-quality, community-driven environment. Each new Sola Salons location features a collection of fully equipped private salon suites designed to accommodate hair stylists, estheticians, nail technicians, massage therapists, and other beauty professionals. The Sola Salons model offers beauty and wellness professionals the opportunity to join a vibrant community with access to exclusive education, marketing support, and industry-leading resources, and - newly launched this year - a comprehensive Sola Pro benefits program.

Looking ahead, Sola Salons is poised to continue its growth trajectory with several openings slated over the next few months in key markets including in Wilmington, NC in early December; and Cleveland, OH; Altamonte, FL; Boca Raton, FL; Frisco, TX; Durham, NC; and Charlotte, NC in 2026. This continued expansion reinforces Sola's position as a category leader, extending its reach to new communities and creating more opportunities for beauty professionals to take control of their careers. By scaling its proven model, Sola is not only meeting growing demand but also deepening its impact by empowering thousands of independent professionals to thrive on their own terms within a supportive, elevated environment.

Sola Salons continues to expand into new markets, accelerate multi-unit franchise development, and provide enhanced technology and operational support to franchisees - including the rollout of several new technology platforms and the introduction of a benefits program - solidifying its leadership position in the booming salon suite sector.

ABOUT SOLA SALONS

In 2004, Sola Salons was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with 750 locations open in the U.S. and Canada, Sola is proud to offer 21,000+ independent beauty professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Its innovative salon model empowers hair stylists, estheticians, cosmetologists, barbers, nail techs, massage therapists, health and wellness professionals, and other like-minded professionals to take control of their lives and their careers. Sola provides beauty professionals with beautiful, fully equipped salon studios alongside the support and tools they need to launch their salon business in no time. For more information, please visit www.solasalons.com.

