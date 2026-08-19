Sola Salons Names Industry Leader Elliot Baldini as New Chief Operating Officer

Baldini joins Sola to drive growth for the nation's largest studio concept

DENVER, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sola Salons, the largest salon studio concept in the country, announced today it has appointed Elliot Baldini as its new Chief Operating Officer. Baldini has an extensive background across consumer and high-growth, multi-unit franchise systems in the education, health, and wellness spaces, and will be a driving force for more than 21,000 beauty and wellness professionals operating in 750+ Sola Salons across North America.

"Sola redefined how beauty professionals operate and revolutionized an entire industry," said Elliot Baldini. "I am thrilled to join this exceptional leadership team at an exciting point in the business, and I look forward to driving increased occupancy, strengthening support for our franchise partners, and advancing Sola's mission to empower independent beauty and wellness professionals."

This strategic leadership appointment comes as Sola celebrates its 22nd anniversary, punctuating a year of historic milestones and record growth. Within the past 12 months, the brand surpassed its 750th location, debuted its most expansive facility to date, featuring over 100 premium suites, and reinvested more than $50,000 in the industry through community scholarships and grants. Sola remains steadfast in its mission to equip beauty and wellness entrepreneurs with the sophisticated tools, specialized education, and cutting-edge technology essential for building sustainable, thriving enterprises.

"Sola's strong momentum over the past year reflects our ongoing commitment to leading the category through meaningful growth and innovation," said Ben Jones, Chief Executive Officer at Radiance Holdings. "Elliot is a proven executive with an extensive track record scaling high-growth franchise systems, building high-performing teams, and driving value during periods of rapid transformation. His leadership will be instrumental as we accelerate our growth strategy and further elevate the Sola brand across North America."

To learn more about Sola Salons, please visit www.solasalons.com. You can also connect with the brand on Instagram and LinkedIn.

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About Sola Salons

Founded in 2004 in Denver, Colorado, Sola Salons is the world's largest and fastest-growing salon suite franchise. Sola offers fully equipped, turnkey private salon studios that empower hairdressers, estheticians, nail technicians, massage therapists, and other beauty professionals to enjoy the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk or overhead of opening a traditional salon. With more than 750 locations across the U.S. and Canada serving over 21,000 independent beauty pros, Sola Salons is consistently recognized as the premier brand in its sector. Accolades include being named the #1 Salon Suites Franchise on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 list, as well as rankings on Franchise Times' Top 400 and Franchise Business Review's Top Franchises for Women. For more information or to find a location, visit www.solasalons.com.

Media Contact:

Danielle Smith

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SOURCE Sola Salons